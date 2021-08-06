Purdue students have access to one of the most complete records of American political history ever compiled through the archives available at the C-SPAN Center for Scholarship and Engagement on the fourth floor of Young Hall.
C-SPAN, which stands for Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network, was founded in 1979 by Purdue alumnus Brian Lamb.
Managing Director of CCSE Connie Doebele said the center serves many purposes.
First, the center aims to give students opportunities that intersect with the same areas as C-SPAN. CCSE has taken students to Iowa for the caucuses and offers a two week summer course in Washington D.C.
The second goal is to encourage the use of the C-SPAN archives in the classroom.
“Everything that has ever been on C-SPAN is recorded and archives and indexed and tagged,” Doebele said. “It’s all free and it’s online.”
The C-SPAN archives are a compilation of 270,000 hours of political debates, discussions and votes that have shaped the United States. It would take one person approximately 30 years to watch everything the center has to offer.
The archives are open to all students — not just political science and communication majors — and almost every event CCSE hosts is open to all students.
The center has brought in guest speakers and hosted events like “Pizza and Politics,” where students either learn from a speaker or watch events like the presidential debates.
The only event that is limited to communications students is an undergraduate research competition. Every semester, participants are taught how to use the archives then put together a five minute talk using clips from the videos. Participants can use only the C-SPAN archives for the competition, and each student who enters receives $100. Winners receive an additional $500.
CCSE also helped create the 12-part podcast series “My Constitution” that is part of the new civics literacy requirement.
The center also has a community for students, appropriately named the CCSE Student Community, that hosts events just for people in that community.
“We are a group of students that have been involved with the CCSE prior to now and we facilitate nonpartisan conversations between students and professionals in communications and political science fields,” said Andie Slomka, chair of the student community and senior in the colleges of science and liberal arts.
To join the Student Community there is an application link in the bio of the groups Instagram page at CCSE. The group is open to all majors, so long as the applicant has had some interaction with CCSE before, whether that be a class taught by Lamb and Doebele, an internship with the center or attending an event hosted by CCSE.