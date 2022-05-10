Leaders throughout Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life gathered this week to honor its top students for the 2021 calendar year.
Awards are given to representatives of the four governing groups that make up FSCL. They include: Interfraternity Council (fraternities), Multicultural Greek Council, National Pan-Hellenic Council (historically African-American fraternities and sororities), Purdue Cooperative Council and Panhellenic Association (sororities).
The top chapters in those groups include:
• Beta Theta Pi, RB Stewart Fraternity of Excellence
• alpha Kappa Delta Phi, Multicultural Greek Council Chapter of the Year
• Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., National Pan-Hellenic Council Chapter of the Year
• Kappa Delta, Dean Barbara Elsbury Chapter of the Year
Various individual awards by Interfraternity Council include:
• Kevin Boes, Kappa Sigma, John Wooden Leader of the Year
• Ernie Avellana, Acacia, Father Phil Bowers Outstanding Advisor
• Jonah Adler, Pi Kappa Phi, Brother of the Year
• Jared Schingel, Beta Theta Phi, Philanthropist of the Year
• Samuel Bernicke, Pi Kappa Phi, Scholar of the Year
• Jack Loub, Alpha Sigma Phi, Steven C. Beering Outstanding Chapter President
• Kaustubh Ray, Theta Tau, Thomas B. Robinson Fraternity Man of the Year
From the Multicultural Greek Council:
• Rachel Zheng, alpha Kappa Delta Phi International Sorority Inc., Outstanding Chapter President
• Erica Hong, alpha Kappa Delta Phi International Sorority Inc., Member of the Year
• Mel Gruver, alpha Kappa Delta Phi International Sorority Inc., Outstanding Chapter Advisor
National Pan-Hellenic Council:
• Andrea Gibson DuPerry, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Outstanding Chapter President
• Raimeka Graham, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Advisor of the Year
• Nigel Taylor, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Advocate of the Year
• Jerica Drew, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Member of the Year
• Jasmine Walker, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Scholar of the Year
Panhellenic Council:
• Katie Freund, Alpha Omicron Pi, Jane Hamblin Outstanding Sorority Chapter President
• Phoebe Bailey, Alpha Gamma Delta, Junior Scholar
• Katelyn Carlson, Sigma Kappa, Lafayette Alumni Panhellenic Woman of the Year
• Beth Holloway, Phi Sigma Rho, Outstanding Chapter Advisor
• Jessica Kobrick, Alpha Phi, Outstanding New Member
• Mackenzie Greulach, Alpha Gamma Delta, Panhellenic Jennifer Stouder Christos Scholar of the Year
• Amanda Coy, Phi Mu, Senior Scholar
• Emma Swain, Sigma Kappa, Dean Barbara Elsbury Distinguished Member
Purdue Cooperative Council:
• Sarah Davidson Shoemaker Cooperative, Mark Donahue Award
Other awards:
• Purdue Center for Advocacy, Response and Education, Outstanding Campus Partner
• Brock Severson, Student Support Specialist in the Office of the Dean of Students, Outstanding Campus Partner
• Renee Thomas, associate vice provost for inclusion and belonging, Outstanding Campus Partner
• Patrick Kuhnle, Pi Kappa Phi, Distinguished Service Award
• Mark Diekman, Chauncey Cooperative, Distinguished Service Award
• John Copeland, Phi Kappa Psi, Distinguished Service Award