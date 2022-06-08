George Edward Smock, better known on college campuses including Purdue as Brother Jed, died Monday. He was 79, according to Wikipedia.
His wife, "Sister Cindy" Lasseter Smock, who often preached alongside him, announced his death on her TikTok page Tuesday.
Smock was born in Brookings, South Dakota.
Brother Jed's self-described lifestyle of "drunkenness, dissipation, and debauchery" began while he was a freshman in high school, according to Wikipedia. Smock began attending Indiana State University in 1960, studying social studies and English. Smock states in his autobiography that, despite his lifestyle, he graduated near the top of his class.
Smock attended graduate school at Indiana State University, where he earned a master's degree in history and wrote a thesis on "the personal effects of smoking seven straight joints of marijuana" while he was a research assistant in psychology for the Institute of Research into Human Behavior at the school, according to Wikpedia. Smock served as a history professor for one year at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Brother Jed and Sister Cindy have drawn crowds of students during their Purdue visits in recent years, some to be entertained and others to argue. They have adapted technology to help spread their messages.
Sister Cindy had promoted a 2021 event on TikTok, where she runs a popular account, telling students to gather on Memorial Mall near the John Purdue statue. Brother Jed could be seen filming the surrounding circle of students as he stood and looked out.
Recent appearances have added strong anti-LGBTQ sentiments.
The Rev. Rebekah Sims said in a 2021 campus visit that much of the crowd seemed to be there for entertainment. Despite many not believing Sister Cindy’s message, Sims said the attention students gave her “really makes a campus environment that is not welcoming to many, many people.”
Both Sims and the Chaplain Hilary Cooke also said the inflammatory rhetoric from the two misrepresents Christianity.
“We believe firmly that God loves everyone,” she said last year. “I think the Christian voice that they’re trying to represent is not the majority of Christians.”
Rose Jones, who held a sign reading “God prefers a kind atheist over a hateful Christian,” said Sister Cindy should not be allowed on campus.
“They’ve been spewing hate calling girls sl--s and wh---s on campus for three years now,” she said, “and the fact that it hasn't been stopped by Purdue is sad. Honestly, it permits hate speech on our campus, and that's as simple as it is. Purdue permits hate speech.”