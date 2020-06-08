Purdue made public today a vulnerability assessment grid, which lists medical factors likely to exacerbate the severity of COVID-19, that will be used in determining which employees return to campus and which stay home.
The grid, part of the Protect Purdue plan meant to reopen campus as safely as possible, allows employees to self-assess their vulnerability based on conditions proven to worsen the effects of the virus.
After using the grid to identify their risk category on a scale from one to five, with one being "most medically vulnerable" and five being least, vulnerable employees are instructed to initiate requests for workplace adjustments through Human Resources.
"This form should be completed by faculty or staff members who are seeking workplace accommodations because they have one or more known factors that present a high risk of serious illness if they are exposed to COVID-19," the online request portal states. "Purdue HR will be working with employees and supervisors to ensure that these individuals have the necessary resources to work in as safe of an environment as possible."
Some of the medical risk factors listed in the grid are being over age 65, having an autoimmune disease or actively receiving cancer treatment. Other risk factors include pregnancy and obesity.
Individuals suffering one or more risk factor and over the age of 65 are the most vulnerable, earning level one vulnerability. The safest are those ages 18 to 29 who suffer no risk factors.
The requests are made via intake forms, which differ between Purdue campuses. The secure online portal can be found on Purdue's website.
HR will contact employees and their supervisors to determine any adjustments to be made, whether that be remote work, alternative work schedules, changes to the workplace environment or "specifically fitted personal protective equipment," the website says.
In the case that employees feel the accommodations are insufficient to protect them from the threat of contracting the virus, they are instructed to file medical release forms through the Americans with Disabilities Act, which might lead to "a period of leave from work or job reassignment."
If someone lives with an at-risk individual and works at Purdue, the website says the risk assessment process will not apply, as it "is only for employees who believe they are medically vulnerable and need additional assistance on campus."
The grid was teased by Purdue President Mitch Daniels during a Senate hearing on Thursday after he was pressed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren to document a plan to protect vulnerable workers. Purdue's Board of Trustees endorsed the assessment strategy at its meeting on May 26.
He said during the hearing that one-to-one meetings with employees to determine individual risks of contracting and suffering severely from the coronavirus will begin this week. At least one-third of Purdue employees will be enabled and encouraged to work from home, Daniels said.
The website still references Provost Jay Akridge's email sent to employees on March 15, days after Daniels announced that campus was closed to in-person classes, for determining which jobs can be done remotely.
"Unit leaders will decide which jobs can be performed remotely and which require presence on campus," Akridge wrote. "This is not an individual decision, but we are permitting telework/remote work wherever possible."