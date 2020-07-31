The week after Purdue Athletics and the Tippecanoe County Health Department conferred to align numbers of positive cases of the coronavirus in the campus community, the athletics department announced it is monitoring eight active cases as of Friday, having counted 35 total positive cases since June 8.
In Friday's now-weekly update, Associate Athletics Director of Strategic Communications Kassidie Blackstock said that no hospitalizations have been required, and Purdue Athletics has continued daily check-ins and monitors those in quarantine and isolation.
The department has administered 573 tests since June 8, per the update, and student-athletes, coaches and department staff members are included in those being tested for the virus.
In a letter to collegiate athletic directors, the Big Ten called the conference's current situation "inherently uncertain."
"We remain hopeful to compete this fall in men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball," the letter reads, "understanding that we must operate in a manner that seeks to address the challenges that COVID-19 presents.
"If we determine as a Conference that it is not prudent to compete in the fall of 2020, we will not do so, much like our decision in March 2020 to cancel the Men’s Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis. Our final decision will be rooted in guidance from medical experts and in consultation with institutional leadership, student-athletes, coaches and appropriate federal, state, and local authorities."
The letter states that the conference remains hopeful for a schedule starting in September, though it has worked to create flexible schedules to accommodate future changes.