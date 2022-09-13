The Purdue University Senate listened to remarks from President Mitch Daniels about the volume of incoming freshmen, during its first meeting of the academic year.
This semester saw a total of 9,354 new freshmen coming to campus, second to last fall which saw 10,191 new freshmen.
This semester has the largest number of overall enrollment in Purdue’s history with 50,884 total students, according to a Purdue press release.
Daniels said it was also the largest number of applications they’ve seen, with 68,309, breaking the previous record of 59,173 from last fall.
“There has been no housing inconveniences past the first couple of weeks,” Daniels said.
Purdue Main Campus in Indianapolis
During the remarks from the president portion of the Senate meeting, Daniels turned it over to the provost for academic affairs and diversity, Jay Akridge, to discuss the recent IU-Purdue University Indianapolis realignment splitting up the Indianapolis campus between the two schools.
“Each institute will ultimately dissolve IUPUI,” Akridge said. There will be an IU presence in Indianapolis and a Purdue presence.
This will allow Purdue students who are working toward degrees in engineering, computer sciences and polytechnic disciplines to study in a more urban environment, Akridge said. Purdue students in West Lafayette will be able to “study away” for a semester or longer in Indianapolis if they choose.
“Purdue will operate its Indianapolis urban campus as a fully integrated extension of Purdue West Lafayette,” Akridge said.
Akridge and Carrie Berger, associate dean of strategic initiatives, discussed establishing a Purdue Applied Research Institute in Indianapolis following the realignment.
“Building a PARI presence in Indy would meet the needs of the community,” their slideshow read, “while allowing us to grow in a region aligned with our academic enterprise.”
The institute would be focused toward disciplines in Cybersecurity, AI, Data Analytics, Biotechnology for National Security and Advanced Manufacturing, according to the slide show.
Future of Senate
The University Senate held a “vote of modality,” Senate Chair Colleen Brady said, to decide whether the Senate would meet in-person or virtually for the remainder of the academic year 2022-23.
Eight Senators voted for in-person and 66 voted for virtual meetings.
Student Affairs Committee
A proposal that failed to pass, with 26 in favor, 39 against and six abstained, would expand the civics literacy requirement to include events like Student Government Senate, Traffic Court sessions and West Lafayette City Council meetings.
David Sanders, the Student Affairs Committee chair, introduced Senate document 21-36 which stated it would expand “the list of events that fulfill the Civics Literacy Proficiency Graduation Requirement,” according to the document.
Several senators, including Akridge, opposed the document and said the process of approving new events is already online and passing legislation to expand the list was unnecessary.
There's a process for deciding what event should count toward the civics literacy requirement, Akridge said. The spirit of the requirement is to graduate a more informed community and he said he wants to make sure the events go through the process and fit the “spirit” of the requirement.
“I think that traffic court is a bit of a stretch,” he said.