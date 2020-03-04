Students and faculty were treated to a blast from the past as they learned about former president Ronald Reagan administration’s use of science fiction to sell the American public on his Cold War initiatives.
Col. Gail Yoshitani, head of the history department at the West Point Military Academy, joined colleague Major Ben Griffin to recontextualize one of the most noteworthy events from the former president’s time in office in a lecture titled “From Space Fiction to Space Shuttles: Reagan, Star Wars and Social Systems.”
Here's three highlights from the lecture.
How Reagan’s charisma was based on his storytelling, for better or worse
The two scholars claimed that Reagan, nicknamed “The Great Communicator” during his time in office, used storytelling as a central way of relating to Americans.
Griffin said the president often went so far as to blur the line between fact and fiction as he used storytelling to appeal to his audience’s emotions. He pointed specifically to an instance in which Reagan reflected on a medal of honor the Soviet Union gave to a political assassin, and compared it to a medal of honor the Americans gave to a co-pilot who stayed on board a crashing B-17 plane to comfort a dying gunner.
“Reagan pauses,” Griffin said. “He says we give our highest honor to someone who wants to give comfort to a dying boy. That’s a pretty powerful contradiction there. There’s only one problem: That B-17 plane never existed. That story stuck with Reagan because it conveyed what he thought of as the truth.”
Griffin said Reagan went on to repeat that same story several times throughout his career, which illustrates just how important of a role the idea of narrative was for the president.
The Strategic Defense Initiative that inspired science fiction throughout the 1980s
Reagan’s controversial SDI describes both a technology and ideology, according to Yoshitani. Reagan’s overall goal was to develop a missile defense system capable of intercepting a nuclear warhead. By making nuclear arms obsolete, SDI also philosophically meant a world where Soviets and Americans could both live without the threat of imminent nuclear war.
“Reagan had a sincere desire to rid the world of nuclear weapons,” Yoshitani said. “SDI provided new public philosophy regarding the nature and meaning of the nuclear age. Americans were asked to respond to the nuclear danger as patriots, and to draw on the intuitive genius of American know-how to build a thing that would make the nation safe.”
As he tried to convince the American public of SDI’s potential, Reagan once again relied on narratives as prominent science fiction writers such as Jerry Pournelle and Larry Niven cooperated with him to publish books with pro-SDI themes.
Author Tom Clancy's close relationship with the federal government
One of the most famous writers to emerge from the 1980s was Tom Clancy, who published spy fiction such as "Patriot Games" and "The Hunt for Red October." The latter became one of his most well-known books and a national bestseller after Reagan officially endorsed it.
Clancy also believed deeply in SDI. Griffin said his VIP treatment from the federal government allowed him access to top-secret information as he researched for his novel.
“He had interviews at the CIA and FBI headquarters,” Griffin said. “One of his books has a pretty detailed description of a Soviet research facility that was working on some strategic defense issue. It’s down to the number, size and exact location of the buildings. This information had certainly come from a top-secret image that had been shared with Clancy."
He said critics of SDI and Clancy held this as proof that “even the Pentagon knew the only defense for SDI was fiction.”
The event was part of Purdue's FORCES Initiative Guest Speakers Series hosted by the College of Liberal Arts in collaboration between Discovery Park and the Institute for Global Defense Innovation.
