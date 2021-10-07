To encourage mental and physical wellness, Purdue's Healthy Boiler Program offers monetary incentives to employees for completing health screenings, according to a Purdue press release.
"Preventive care is important to us all,” said Candace Shaffer, senior director of benefits in human resources. “And just like annual physicals, an annual mental health checkup is also a form of preventive care, which is why we recommend individuals of all ages request a mental health screening during their annual physical.”
For the rest of 2021, Purdue employees in the program can receive $200 for getting a physical and $125 for completing a biometrics health screening, according to the Healthy Boiler website. Employees with family coverage can earn additional incentives when family members do the same.
There will also be additional opportunities to receive incentives in 2022, according to the release. Employees and any family members on their plan can also be compensated for completing a health risk assessment, well-being screening and a dental or vision exam. Most employees can receive a maximum of $450 in incentive payments, and those with children on their plan can earn a maximum of $900.
"We have made it a priority to continuously share and remind the Purdue community about the resources available to assist with any behavioral health needs," Shaffer said. "In doing so, our hope is that all employees on all Purdue campuses realize they have the option to ask for help and feel safe and supported doing so."
Mental health concerns should be brought up in physicals, especially since they aren't always as noticeable as physical health problems, according to the release. Some healthcare providers offer the screening automatically.
Nisha Bogosian, a nurse practitioner for Purdue's Center for Healthy Living, said talking about mental health concerns with a physician during annual physicals is necessary to understand if a care plan is needed.
"Behavioral health is a normal part of overall wellness, and knowing that it’s OK to not always feel or be OK is a big part of that, too," she said. "If you are experiencing any of the following symptoms, please bring them up to your primary care provider if you haven’t yet."
Symptoms to discuss with a physician include:
- Disturbance in sleep — difficulty falling or staying asleep, or sleeping too much.
- Low tolerance to frustrations.
- Periods of sadness for no apparent reason.
- Overeating, drinking alcohol or using recreational drugs as a way to deal with stress.
- Fears for no apparent reason.
- Frequent changes in mood.