A Purdue student was arrested early Tuesday morning after violating a ban from all residence halls issued to him.
On June 4, 22-year-old Haohan Wu was allegedly trying to persuade his ex-girlfriend to get back with him, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. After she filed a stalking report, he was issued a one-year ban from all residences on campus and the electrical engineering building.
The victim called police after Wu reportedly was inside Hillenbrand Residence Hall trying to contact her.
After police arrived, he was issued a one-year ban from all of Purdue’s West Lafayette campus and taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail.
According to Purdue spokesman Tim Doty, Wu has been summarily suspended in the wake of the arrest.
He is being held in the jail on a cash bond of $250 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.