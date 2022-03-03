Editor's note: Photos attached to this story originally identified Rev. Andrea Arsene by an incorrect name. The photos have been updated to reflect that change.
Penitent Boilermakers performed the ritual of Ash Wednesday without the trip to church, thanks to Chapel of the Good Shepherd’s “Ashes to Go” program.
The Rev. Hilary Cooke and Rev. Andrea Arsene stood outside of WALC, offering students the traditional ashen cross on their foreheads and a prayer in observance of Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the Lenten season.
Students could stop along Memorial Mall and receive the blessing before heading to class.
“Ash Wednesday is a solemn day where we remember we are mortal,” Cooke said. “‘Remember you are dust, and to dust you shall return’ – and a day to recognize our reliance on God.”
“We prepare ourselves for Lent, which concludes with the day of Easter.”
Christians who practice the Lenten fast traditionally abstain from meat on Fridays and undergo a “giving up” of a personal pleasure, according to the English Book of Common Prayer. The forty-day fast imitates Jesus’ 40-day exile and temptation in the desert.
“The ash is a remembrance of the brokenness of the sinful soul, which is restored by God on Easter,” Cooke said.
According to Cooke, “Ashes to Go” emerged from the Diocese of Chicago. Emily Mellott, a college classmate of Cooke’s and current Rector of Calvary Episcopal Church in Lombard, Illinois, would go to bus stops in Chicago and bless the busy commuters who couldn’t spare time for church.
“It happens all over college campuses and other places across the country,” Arsene said. “I’ve done it in Florida, on the beach, in commuter stations, wherever people are reaching out to God and we can help them.”
According to the ministers, students of all denominations and walks of faith, not only Episcopalians, stop for “Ashes to Go.”
Cameron Midero, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences, is a Roman Catholic who visited “Ashes to Go.”
“(Lent) represents that you can give it all up for God and experience the suffering Christ experienced during exile in the desert,” Midero said.
Christians who practice Lent view the sacrifice as a substitution of a physical good for a spiritual one.
“I know sometimes giving things up can be superficial, but I also really want to put meaning back in my life,” said Kendall Butler, a sophomore in the Krannert School of Management.
Butler is a member of Campus House’s congregation and identifies as nondenominational. For Lent, she is giving up Dr. Pepper and undertaking a program of scriptural study via the Bible App.
“Personally, I want to grow my faith closer to God, and I want to have Scripture in my daily life,” she said.