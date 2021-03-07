Purdue agreed to a settlement that grants an unnamed student $20,000 following a lawsuit that alleged the University wrongfully expelled her after dismissing her claim that she was sexually assaulted, according to documents obtained by The Exponent.
The student, known as Jane Doe in court documents, will receive about $12,630 and her Indianapolis law firm, Macey Swanson LLP, will receive just over $7,370, according to the settlement agreement.
The student’s Title IX complaint, filed in September 2019, alleges that she was sexually assaulted in January 2017 by a male student at Purdue. Doe “suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder because of her sexual assault and was dropped from school for inadequate grades,” according to the complaint.
Doe did not immediately inform authorities of her alleged assault, according to court documents. It was only after Counseling and Psychological Services referred her to the Office of Institutional Equity that she filed an official report and sought reenrollment.
Doe appealed to the University, claiming that her grades had suffered because of mental illness brought on by her alleged sexual assault. After investigating, Purdue officials said they determined her reports of sexual assault were unfounded and expelled her. The punishment was later reduced to a suspension.
Doe sued the University in 2019 for its handling of her case.
Purdue “implemented a policy, either written or unwritten, wherein women who cannot prove their claims to the satisfaction of Purdue decision makers face discipline up to expulsion at Purdue,” Doe’s lawsuit states.
In November 2020, the parties agreed to the $20,000 settlement.
In July of the same year, Purdue also reached a $50,000 settlement with Brandon Roberts, a former football player, according to documents The Exponent obtained last month in a Freedom of Information Act request. There is no information in court documents to suggest the settlements are related.
Roberts, who was expelled over sexual-assault allegations in May 2017, sued the University over its alleged racial discrimination while investigating the reported sexual assault. Roberts said he was discriminated against during the investigation because he is Black and his accuser is white.
Purdue officials said in the letter expelling Roberts that they found his accuser more credible than him, according to previous Exponent reporting. Purdue provided no further information and accepted no evidence from Roberts other than his verbal testimony during investigative hearings, Roberts’ lawsuit alleged.
The settlement documents for both Doe’s and Roberts’ lawsuits note that the settlements are not admissions of guilt by Purdue or either of the plaintiffs.