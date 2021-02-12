The Alpha Tau Omega fraternity has been placed on an immediate cease and desist following allegations that it hosted a "basketball watch party" for new members on Jan. 30 that violated the Protect Purdue Pledge and the Code of Student Conduct.
A cease and desist means all organizational activities are suspended until further notice.
The Office of the Dean of Student (ODOS) staff will investigate the allegations, but in the interim both the Protect Purdue Health Center and the Interfraternity Council have suspended all of the fraternity's activities, according to a Purdue News release Friday.
PPHC has identified ATO, which is located at 314 N. Russell St., as an organization with "growing or ongoing compliance concerns" and placed several restrictions on the fraternity through the end of this semester, according to the release. All in-person events and interactions are restricted between members, new members and potential new members, whether they are living inside or outside of the house.
These restrictions will be maintained regardless of the outcome of the ODOS investigation.
Should the investigation find wrongdoing on Alpha Tau Omega's part, the fraternity would be faced with "probationary status, limitation on social and/or recruiting functions, loss of practice and/or travel privileges, and withdrawal of recognition," according to the Protect Purdue website.
The alleged watch party occurred the night of the Purdue men's basketball team's home win against Minnesota. That same night, thousands of students flocked to Slayter Hill, many of them neglecting to wear masks, to sled in several inches of snowfall.
PPHC has reported the fraternity’s case to the Tippecanoe County Health Department, which is monitoring the situation to decide whether further measures are warranted.
PPHC's spring 2021 surveillance testing plan requires half of Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life students to be tested weekly beginning the week of Feb. 1, according to the Protect Purdue website. Every member of FSCL is tested twice a month.
The fraternity has received multiple disciplinary sanctions in the past two years, according to ODOS. Multiple infractions including hazing, alcohol violations, endangerment and "student organizational violations" resulted in a barrage of sanctions.