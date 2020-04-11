The ninth annual Purdue Ag Week, hosted by students and created to engage with Purdue University about the importance of agriculture with the campus community, will occur virtually Monday through Friday.
Viewers are encouraged to stay connected with Purdue Ag Week on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook by following @PurdueAgWeek and #PurdueAgWeek20.
Purdue Ag Week Task Force and College of Agriculture clubs have worked to replicate the events that would have occurred on campus this year. Some key events include:
Milk Monday: A video promoting the value of the dairy industry to the world, hosted by Purdue Ag Week task force member Kylei Klein.
Hammer Down Hunger: Replicating the service meal-packing event, this will encourage viewers to donate to Lifeline Giving in support of Purdue Ag Week’s efforts to combat food insecurity.
Wellness Wednesday: New this year to Purdue Ag Week, Wellness Wednesday will focus on advocating farm safety and promote wellness and support within the food and agricultural community.
Purdue’s Ag Week task force will share videos from AgrAbility and Co-Alliance.
Burger Bash: Since burgers won’t be served on Memorial Mall, Purdue Ag Week task force will highlight how consumer products relate to agricultural commodities.
College of Agriculture Leadership Day: The Purdue Agricultural Council, Purdue College of Agriculture Ambassadors and Purdue Ag Week task force will demonstrate how these three large leadership organizations work together to advance and support the College of Agriculture.
Each day, a daily quiz will be available as the Purdue Ag Week task force seeks to engage with its audiences. At the end of each daily quiz, viewers will have the opportunity to enter a giveaway for a limited-edition Purdue Ag Week T-shirt. Viewers are encouraged to check Purdue Ag Week’s social media channels every morning for an opportunity to win.