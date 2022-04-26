There are now two Daddy Danielses in this world - but only one of them is human.
Students in an Agricultural and Biological Engineering class named a bacteriophage they discovered after Purdue President Mitch Daniels, according to a Purdue press release.
Bacteriophage are types of viruses that destroy bacteria cells by infecting them and reproducing inside them. Bacteriophages can help treat bacterial infections in humans that have become resistant to antibiotics, the press release said.
The DaddyDaniels phage was found in a raised mulch bed outside of an apartment building off campus back in 2020. Students then studied the bacteriophages.
The group, which includes undergraduate students Ben Burns and Ekta Singh, formally presented their research to Daniels in person recently, according to the press release.
The discovery and the naming of the DaddyDaniels bacteriophage “drew accolades from both Boilermaker students and parents, especially given that it happened in the heart of the pandemic, when Purdue was working tirelessly to promote learning in innovative ways while protecting the health of Purdue’s people and community.”