The Big Ten Conference announced the members of the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, an organization composed of student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors, chancellors, presidents and other Big Ten personnel, per a Big Ten release on Monday.
The coalition includes representatives from all 14 of the Big Ten schools. Seven Purdue individuals have been appointed to the coalition: three coaches, two student-athletes, Assistant Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Development Peyton Stovall and head team physician Carly Day.
Representation from Purdue sports teams include Jeff Brohm, football head coach; Dave Shondell, volleyball head coach; Norbert Elliott, men and women’s track and field and cross-country head coach; Jared Florell, a junior on the wrestling team; and Nyagoa Gony, a junior on the women’s basketball team.
The coalition was first announced by Commissioner Kevin Warren in an open letter to the Big Ten, according to Stovall.
“He created this coalition," he said, "to create space for student athletes to collaborate and unite and push the fight against racism in our country.”
Stovell said the organization’s goal is to seek tangible ways to combat racism and hate in the country, while also empowering student-athletes to understand their rights to use their freedom of speech to address issues of hate through their platform in the Big Ten.
He said that, while the coalition is still in its beginning stages, there will be opportunities for the Purdue campus and community to get involved and aid the organization in its goal of seeking ways to combat hate and racism across the globe.
The Big Ten also announced the launch of its Voter Registration Initiative in the same release. Peyton Stovall is the only Purdue representative on the initiative’s committee.
“For our school,” Stovall said, “it’s really educating (student-athletes) what the importance is for each one of us (to vote) and the civic duty to vote."
In addition to the coalition, the Purdue Student-Athlete Advisory Committee released the “Boilermaker Anti-Racism Pledge” Wednesday morning on its social media. The pledge entails confronting bigotry and hate while seeking education on issues of racism.
Since posting, Purdue athletes, coaches and sports teams have shared the pledge, which Stovell said was largely driven by Florell.
“One thing we can all say is racism is not right in America,” Stovell said of the pledge. “And that’s one thing we all stand together to create that unity and move that forward in a positive direction.”
The Purdue football team also released a video Tuesday evening featuring three athletes, fifth-year seniors Simeon Smiley and Semisi Fakasiieiki and sophomore Branson Deen, addressing the death of George Floyd and other issues involving race across the country. The video was eight minutes and 46 seconds long, the same amount of time an officer knelt on Floyd’s neck.
The players in the video discussed a June 2 forum held by football staff for its players to voice their reactions and experiences with racial issues in the country.
“We at first thought it was just going to be (Brohm) talking about the recent event," Branson Deen said in the video. “But actually it wasn’t.
“He didn’t say a word, he took the time to listen to us and just soak it all in and learn about what we go through as a race.”
The three also discussed a march against racism led by Simeon Smiley on June 4, two days after the forum.
Coaching staff and jersey-clad athletes met at the Kozuch Football Performance Complex and walked from there to the Tippecanoe County Courthouse, the site of multiple community-led protests since Floyd’s death.
Smiley said the march was to “show people that we’re united. (That) no race is different from another ... people have to understand.”
“I just pray we make a change.” Fakasiieiki said in the video. “I just want my kids to live a life with no fear. I want them to be able to have people that will protect them and not hurt them or bring them that sense of fear.
"That’s really the change I want for my kids.”