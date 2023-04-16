It has been 20 years since the Multicultural Greek Council was first established at Purdue. Every spring since, MGC has held a “strolling,” dancing competition.
It has taken months of planning involving a committee of seven people who check to make sure everything matches the guidelines dedicated by the National Pan-Hellenic Council, said Donnie Otto, the assistant director of fraternity and sorority cooperative life.
The 2023 strolling competition took place in Fowler Hall on Sunday afternoon.
Strolling is a step routine meant to be a representation of the bond between the members of fraternities. It started as a way to show off African American dancing and was started by the NPHC and has since expanded to include other minorities.
The NPHC, also called the “Divine Nine,” are a group of fraternities formed in 1930 as a way for black students to meet each other and have a place to be.
There was a panel of six judges who analyzed each of the strolls and checked for things like creativity, complexity, synchronization and overall presentation.
“A big part of strolling is the unity because you’re doing it with your brothers and sisters,” said Noah Smith, a judge and previous strolling participant. “You’re all doing the same moves at the same time, but it also shows you how connected you are with your brother or sister.”
Smith kicked off the competition with fellow judge Jade Woodson by doing their own stroll.
“I feel like my favorite thing about it is being able to show the culture of our organizations and be able to represent our org in a positive light,” Woodson said.
There were five different sororities and fraternities that performed. There were three prizes; a “hype stick,” which a group won if they screamed the loudest, $150 for second place and $200 for first place. The group that won first place got to decide the charity all proceeds would go to.
Sigma Lambda Gamma screamed and shrieked the loudest and won the hype stick, which is literally just a stick that said “hype” at the top. Delta Phi Lambda came in second and Kappa Pi Beta won first.
“It’s really nice to do it with my buddies. It’s the practices that make it fun,” said Richard Chang, a senior in the Kappa Pi Beta fraternity. “The practices are two hours long each week but they are usually pretty productive.”
Each group has a “stroll chair” who leads the team and designs the choreography.
For Kappa Pi Beta, their stroll chair was Justin Choi, who was the natural pick due to his involvement with other dance organizations, like hip-hop group Advent, on campus.
“It’s a lot of work. I mean, you really get out what you put in,” Choi said. “I wanted to be more intentional about my song choice. I did a lot of research on the meaning of each song.”
That work paid off, as Kappa Pi Beta won first place and decided to give their winnings to the American Diabetes Association.