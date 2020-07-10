Crowds of students eating in outdoor tents and in dorm rooms will replace the crowds that traditionally gather in food courts, and both Earhart and Ford dining courts have served as proxies this summer for what to expect in the fall.
Earhart opened its doors to only students and staff with meal-swipe plans on Monday, after Ford had been the only dining court serving campus from May 26 to July 5, Director of Dining Operations Azrielle Nunnally said. Earhart opened to accommodate the several hundred students arriving this week for Purdue’s Early Start and Summer Start programs.
Earhart debuted a multiple-line model, a departure from the single line at Ford, in an effort to decrease wait times and improve variety, Nunnally said.
One arrow pointed students left to on-the-go options, while another filed people to the right, where they had four different meal combinations to choose from. The four combinations were denoted by color-coded tape on the ground. Menu items are listed with associated colors for students to decide which path to follow before swiping in.
Swapnil Kelker, an incoming junior in the College of Engineering, set his bag down outdoors Monday and prepared to head back into Earhart after ordering the chicken burrito bowl.
“I felt like I got a lot more food in Ford,” he said. “I left this now to go back and use a second meal swipe, because that’s not enough. There’s not enough food in there.”
The norm for dining courts is one meal swipe for all-you-can-eat access to different cuisines, each section complete with entrees and side items to round out a meal. Ford simulated this with only one line and several entrees and sides, enough to pile into a to-go container and satisfy students like Kelker.
Kelker had a burrito bowl, a banana, a salad and a soda, as well as a brownie he didn’t want, he said.
“I’m paying the same amount and I’m getting half of what I would have eaten usually,” he added.
Nunnally noted most meals will include an entree, sides, side salad, fruit, dessert and a drink, all served and packaged by dining hall workers. Meal plans for the 2020-21 school year include one or two extra meals per week, depending on the plan, for the same price as the previous year’s plan.
Incoming sophomore Maisha Mumtaz agreed the volume of food was disappointing. She said the four different lines in Earhart seemed chaotic, splitting up the options rather than consolidating them into one line.
Ford had only one set of arrows and X’s taped 6 feet apart on the ground, Mumtaz said, making it easier to follow. Several options piqued her appetite, as opposed to only one or two at Earhart, and Ford’s seamless service made for a painless lunch.
“You end up getting less food and fewer options,” she said of Earhart’s model.
The students echoed the concerns of respondents to a recent Purdue Student Government survey that found more than 70% of responding students said their meal plans won’t be worth the cost. The Protect Purdue Plan states in its Housing and Dining FAQ section that no price reduction, beyond the premium of one or two meals, will be granted for housing and dining fees.
Increased wait times were another concern highlighted by survey respondents, not only because of the inconvenience but also the risk of standing near potential virus carriers for extended periods of time.
“I feel like they’ve marked enough spots on the floor. They have made sure there’s 6 feet between all the X’s,” Kelker said of Earhart’s setup. “But on a usual day this fall, the line is going to be out the door.”
Kelker went to Wiley Dining Hall in the spring, when photos showed hundreds of students wrapped around the adjacent Krach Lawn, spaced evenly, waiting in line for food.
“That’s what it will be like once the actual school year starts,” he said. “I don’t have a game plan, to be honest.”
The Protect Purdue Plan advertises a dining app that lists menus, allowing students to make selections before arriving at the dining hall to limit time spent choosing one of the color-coded lines. Purdue Dining & Culinary aims to partner with a third-party vendor to offer mobile ordering and pickup, and says on its website, “We hope it will be available sometime in early fall.”
Nunnally said Earhart’s four-line model is closer to how dining halls will operate this fall. Additional lines aim to give students more variety, as well as cater specific items to vegetarians, vegans and people with food allergies.
“The additional lines will also allow students to move through the dining courts much quicker,” Nunnally said.
After Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in a June 4 U.S. Senate hearing that “indoor seating will not occur indefinitely” and a grab-and-go model will be the default, the Protect Purdue Plan updated to reflect the possibility that dine-in seating may be available later this fall.
“Meals at all facilities will be carryout only to begin the semester,” the FAQ page states. “Then, the plan is to phase in seating capacity when the university’s senior leadership (and in accordance with state and local regulations) says it is safe to do so.”
The plan also states that temporary outdoor facilities will be set up to provide students with dining tables, though it recommends students eat their meals in dorm rooms or apartments. The majority of respondents to the PSG survey supported the concept of dining tents but questioned their feasibility during inclement weather and frigid winter months.
“Outside seating and de-densified public space,” Nunnally said, “where students may choose to eat their meals, will be available across campus.”