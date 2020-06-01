Student athletes will return to campus starting next Monday, Purdue officials say.
Mike Bobinski, director of intercollegiate athletics, said Purdue Athletics, in compliance with the NCAA allowing student athletes to return to campus today, will begin to bring athletes back for conditioning June 8.
Athletes will return in phases, he said, with a five-week plan to bring one team back to campus each week. Teams will return in the order of: football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, volleyball and women’s soccer.
Bobinksi said all workouts are voluntary, and athletes will be given the choice to initially return to campus, as well as the daily option to participate in workouts. If their seasons do advance, he said, athletes on scholarship will not be in danger of losing these if they elect not to participate.
“If any athletes are not comfortable with the competitive environment, we will allow for an opt-out situation,” he said.
Returning athletes and staff will be subjected to daily health screenings and medical checks. There will be breaks between workouts to sanitize all equipment, as well as deep sanitization of facilities every night.
Although athletes are returning, Bobinski said no decisions have been made as to whether Purdue will participate in athletic competitions this fall. Nevertheless, Purdue Athletics is operating as if this will be the case.
Bobinski said he doesn’t think the Big Ten will entertain the possibility of playing football games in front of an empty stadium, a proposition that has floated around the athletic community, citing it “doesn’t feel like a workable solution.”
He has presented plans to the Board of Trustees and said he has multiple modeled scenarios of what crowds at Ross-Ade Stadium could look like, depending on approved capacities. He said that running at 25% capacity would allow all spectators to be completely socially distanced and “hopes for a reasonably-sized crowd.”
While it’s not yet certain whether fans can expect to watch the Boilers live this season, the implications of not participating in fall sports would have a “hugely negative effect” on Purdue Athletics, Bobinski said.
As an independent entity from Purdue, the athletic program is self-sustainable. Bobinski said actions have already been taken to mitigate financial loss thus far, but without games in the fall to bring in revenue, “dramatic actions” affecting both personnel and the program will have to be taken to compensate for the loss.
Presidents of Big Ten schools will meet Sunday to discuss fall sports seasons, as well as other topics, according to an ESPN release.
“Our position is not to make down-the-line decisions today that don’t need to be made today,” Bobinski said. He said he wants to let things improve before making decisions, as this will allow for a better chance of a normal sports season.