Early voting at Mackey Arena ended at 2 p.m. today, not 4 p.m. as the state voting website reads.
Emilia Morris went to Mackey planning on voting on Wednesday a little after 2 p.m., but she was turned away, she said.
The student in the College of Science checked the Indiana Voters website earlier on in the morning, where it showed early voting would end at 4 p.m.
The Indiana Voters website still showed the end time at 4 p.m. as of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Tippecanoe County website with early voting locations said it ends at 2 p.m.
Mike Smith, a county election and voter registration board staff member, said there must have been a typo on the Indiana Voters website because 2 p.m. was the time approved at the public meeting earlier in the year.
The Tippecanoe County board "doesn't have any control" of the state website, he said.
Early voting goes until Nov. 7, and those still interested in voting Wednesday can do so at the Tippecanoe County Office Building at 20 N. Third St. in Lafayette until 4:30 p.m.