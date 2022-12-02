Among a crowd of hundreds on the intersection of State and Grant streets, two Purdue alumnae wandered through the crowd while holding up Mitch Daniels heads on sticks. .
The class of 1999 alumnae, Giovanna Krozel and Almira Yllana, came down from Chicago for MitchFest.
The twins, who go by “sugar and spice,” made the Daniels heads at the Oriental Trading Company in Chicago.
“We love Mitch, we've known him for 10 years,” Krozel said. “We love all he’s done for Purdue.”
MitchFest is a celebration of outgoing President Daniels, who is stepping down at the end of the semester. The StreetFest event kicked off the week of MitchFest events, which wraps up with Daniels’ Presidential Lecture with former U.S. President George W. Bush on Dec. 9.
Purdue police blocked off the corner of Grant and State for the event, and a long line, which looked more like a shapeless mass of people moving slowly in one direction, had formed by the end of it.
Students joined the droves to meet and take pictures with Daniels and receive free signed T-shirts, drinks and snacks. At some point, Daniels stopped signing shirts because it slowed the line down too much, opting to just take selfies with attendees.
Emma Jones, a sophomore in the College of Education, said waiting in the line that began to form was worth it because she “loves Mitch Daniels and all he’s done for Purdue.”
The herd, which extended past the sidewalk and into the street, was packed extremely close together, almost similar to a mosh pit. If one person swayed in a direction, the tight group of people followed suit.
Emma Jones, a sophomore in the College of Education, said “the line is stressful,” but she “got here early” to get into the line.
“I’m so excited to get a shirt,” Jones said, “I had class early today, so I got in line early.”
The line began in the middle of the intersection, stretching toward the white tents set up in the middle of the Purdue Memorial Union lawn. It wove around a small but expensive-looking stage, decorated with gold and black balloons.
Looking out over the crowd, the Boilermaker Special, accompanied by the Reamer Club, blasted its horn while music played from the speakers surrounding the stage.
Two seniors, Phillp Frieary and Mitchell Morris, were some of the lucky few who got a photo with Daniels before the event even started. The students, wearing personally made shirts with pictures of Daniels on them, smiled while being captured on camera with Daniels.
“We’ve had these shirts for a year,” Frieary said. “We wanted to get on the cameras at the (football) games for ‘Where’s Mitch?’ but this is much better.”
The two are true Daniels supporters.
“He’s just an inspiring guy,” Frieary said, “We even bought (his) book.”
Just before going to the event, Daniels wrapped up his final board of trustees as university president.
“We just had Mitch’s last trustee meeting today,” Berghoff says to the crowd. “There were definitely tears shed during the meeting.”
The crowd cheered loudly as Daniels and West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis stepped onto the stage to accept a Daniels Boulevard street sign from Purdue Pete, representing the namesake for Daniels and the new name for State Street. Mitch Daniels Boulevard, approved by West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety Friday morning, will run from Grant Street to U.S. 231.
“Thank you to the student body of Purdue,” Daniels said, “I got lucky enough to meet you.”
He ended the speech with a rousing cry of “Boiler Up!” before heading inside the tent prepared for him to begin to sign autographs.
First in line to get pictures and autographs were the morphsuit dancers. They claimed “VIP access” and were able to get pictures with Daniels and Purdue Pete.
College of Science freshman, Luke Lacasas said it “is no different than a line at Disney World.”
Around him were a bunch of other students, packed closely together as they shuffled around the World’s Largest Drum to get to the line for pictures with Daniels. The line was slow-moving but gradually picked up as students got through the crowd to get to the taped off line area.
“Since I’m a freshman,” Lacasas said, “this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet Mitch Daniels.”