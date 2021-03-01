A battery was reported at the Hub on Campus apartment building after a student was allegedly "slapped around" Friday night.
West Lafayette Police Department Lt. Jon Eager said the student was confronted over an argument involving "talking to a girl," and was subsequently assaulted. The student's friend called the police that night after the student refused to do so.
The parties saw each other again the next night, Eager said, but the second confrontation didn't get physical.
Police scanned the Hub's security cameras from both nights, and didn't find any evidence of a physical altercation, Eager said.
No arrests have been made.