Purdue President Mitch Daniels named Frank Dooley, vice provost of teaching and learning, as the next chancellor of Purdue University Global.
The former chancellor and president of Kaplan University, Betty Vandenbosch, announced earlier this month she would step down to become a chief content officer for Coursera, an open online course platform.
Dooley was chosen to replace Vandenbosch because of his contributions in launching Purdue Global and his experience in higher education administration, according to a Thursday press release.
“Frank has been closely connected to Purdue Global since its launch and is ideally qualified to assume the role of chancellor,” Daniels said in the release. “He is widely respected on our residential campuses and well-suited to building new collaborations across the entire Purdue family of schools. The current crisis is certain to propel an acceleration of online learning across colleges both virtual and traditional. Frank is just the person to lead us in adapting and competing in that new environment.”
Dooley has served in the provost office since 2011 as a provost fellow, associate vice provost for undergraduate academic affairs and vice provost for teaching and learning. During his time there, the four-year graduation rate increased from 46% to 60% and the IMPACT course revision program transformed 600-plus courses and helped secure regulatory approval for the Kaplan acquisition.
Dooley started at Purdue in 1998 as a professor in the department of agricultural economics. He received many awards, including the Charles B. Murphy Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching Award in 2009, and was inducted to the University’s Book of Great Teachers in 2014.
Purdue acquired Kaplan in 2017, rebranding it as an online university for working adults. Under Vandenbosch’s leadership, enrollment has increased 5%.