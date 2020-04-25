The top fraternity and sorority chapters along with their top members and volunteers were honored this week during awards announced social media.
A Greek awards ceremony is normally held at the end of the spring semester in the Purdue Memorial Union, but this year was relegated to online announcements.
The top chapters among the four Greek governing councils were:
• Pi Kappa Phi, Interfraternity Council RB Stewart Fraternity of Excellence
• alpha Kappa Delta Phi International Sorority, Multicultural Greek Council Chapter of the Year
• Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., National Pan-Hellenic Council Chapter of the Year
• Alpha Chi Omega, Panhellenic Association Dean Barbara Elsbury Chapter of the Year Award
The students of the year award were:
•Interfraternity Council Thomas B. Robinson Man of the Year: Nathan Longo, Pi Kappa Phi
• Multicultural Greek Council Member of the Year: Pablo Balcazar, Delta Pi Rho Fraternity, Inc.
• National Pan-Hellenic Council Member of the Year: Sahiyya Harrison, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
• Panhellenic Association Dean Barbara Elsbury Distinguished Member: Jordan Knebel, Alpha Gamma Delta
Interfraternity Council (IFC) Awards
• Interfraternity Council Scholar of the Year: Nick Frawley, Phi Gamma Delta
• Interfraternity Council Brother of the Year: Zach Mutchner, Phi Gamma Delta
• Interfraternity Council Philanthropist of the Year: Campbell Boston, Pi Kappa Phi
• Interfraternity Council John Wooden Leader of the Year: Noah Scott, Sigma Tau Gamma
• Interfraternity Council Steven C. Beering Outstanding President: Liam Bettez, Phi Gamma Delta
• Interfraternity Council Father Phil Bowers Outstanding Advisor: Nate Gustus, Sigma Chi
Multicultural Greek Council (MGC) Awards
• Multicultural Greek Council Member of the Year: Pablo Balcazar, Delta Pi Rho Fraternity, Inc.
• Multicultural Greek Council Outstanding President: Ying Zheng, alpha Kappa Delta Phi International Sorority, Inc.
• Multicultural Greek Council Outstanding Program (Cultural): Female Speakers Series, alpha Kappa Delta Phi International Sorority, Inc.
• Multicultural Greek Council Outstanding Program (Philanthropic): Mr. Pink, alpha Kappa Delta Phi International Sorority, Inc.
• Multicultural Greek Council Outstanding Chapter Advisor: Jessica Smith, Delta Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc.
National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) Awards
• National Pan-Hellenic Council Scholar of the Year: Anyia Clayton, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
• National Pan-Hellenic Council Advocate: Robert C. Washington III, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
• National Pan-Hellenic Council Outstanding Chapter Advisor: Annette Watters, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
• National Pan-Hellenic Council Outstanding President: Tylece Howell, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
• National Pan-Hellenic Council Program of the Year: To Infinity and Beyond, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Panhellenic Association (PHA) Awards
• Panhellenic Association Jane Hamblin Outstanding President: Abby Moe, Delta Delta Delta
• Panhellenic Association Outstanding Chapter Advisor: Courtney Neal, Phi Mu
• Panhellenic Association Jennifer Stouder Christos Scholar of the Year: Alex Chabot, Alpha Gamma Delta
• Panhellenic Association Junior Scholarship: Nina Teo, Gamma Phi Beta
• Panhellenic Association Senior Scholarship: Janelle Dean, Chi Omega
• Panhellenic Association Outstanding New Member: Izzy Weber, Alpha Omicron Pi
• Lafayette Alumni Panhellenic Woman of the Year: Natalie Brejcha, Alpha Omicron Pi
Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life Office Awards
• Fraternity and Sorority Catalyst: Beta Upsilon Chi
• FSCL Outstanding Campus Partner: Taylor Stayback
• FSCL Outstanding Service
Molly Barnard, Will Foran, Novak Talks, Deputy Chief Keene Red Elk, Martia Brawner King