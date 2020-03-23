Doctors at the Purdue University Student Health Center cannot currently test for coronavirus, but the center is providing a triage phone line staffed by registered nurses for those who wish to discuss possible COVID-19 symptoms.
“At this time, we still have no ability to run tests for coronavirus ourselves or through our lab that we normally use,” said Mid America Clinical Laboratories and PUSH Director Dr. Craig Nadelson.
PUSH’s coronavirus FAQ page said as of Sunday that no PUSH patient has yet met the state health department’s criteria for testing. Nadelson said a patient would need to be sick enough to be hospitalized to meet criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and qualify for a test from the CDC or Indiana State Health Department.
Other people who should be prioritized for testing, according to the CDC website, include older adults, individuals with underlying conditions and those who within 14 days of symptom onset have had close contact with a COVID-19 patient or traveled to highly affected areas.
Doctors at IU Health and Franciscan Health said Thursday they are sending some of their swabs to commercial labs LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics. But the turnaround on those tests takes six to seven days, while testing done by the ISDH and CDC takes between 24 and 36 hours, according to Dr. Daniel Wickert, vice president for medical affairs at Franciscan Health.
Additionally, PUSH can send only severely sick patients to local emergency rooms, which are trying to conserve resources.
“We’ve all received an email from the local health department,” Nadelson said. “We’re instructed not to send patients to the ER unless they are in emergent condition.”
Meanwhile, Nadelson said the triage hotline uses evidence-based medicine to help patients without risking them exposing others to the virus by coming into the building.
Students can make appointments through PUSH’s online patient portal or by calling 765-494-1700. During appointments, nurses use a protocol provided for free by support software provider ClearTriage to discuss symptoms with patients.
Nadelson said he did not have numbers for how many calls the hotline has received, because the service started late last week.
But he said PUSH has taken measures to keep those visiting the clinic safe. Doctors are separating students into “sick” or “well” classifications to determine which floor of the center they’ll be seen on. Those experiencing symptoms such as a cough, congestion, runny nose, sore throat, body aches, sudden-onset fatigue, fever or difficulty breathing will be seen on the main floor. Patients with appointments for any other reason will be seen on the third floor, according to the PUSH website.
Patients classified as “well” might be sick in other ways but aren’t exhibiting symptoms that could be attributed to coronavirus, the director said.
Nadelson said though he is expecting a limited number of students to come back to campus after spring break, PUSH will remain fully staffed.
He urged students to carefully consider the necessity of an in-person visit to the clinic for any reason, especially for less pressing appointments such as annual physical exams.
“They really need to weigh the benefit of the visit versus potential risk of exposure,” Nadelson said. “In the end, being inside of a medical clinic of any sort is still going to be riskier than being at home.”
About 1,500 tests have been reported to the ISDH, according to its website, and 201 positive cases have been confirmed in Indiana as of Sunday.