The West Lafayette Board Public Works and Safety approved hiring civilians to help traffic control at home Purdue football games and finalized road construction projects Tuesday.
Temporary Civilian Police
The West Lafayette Police Department hired four temporary civilian employees to aid with traffic control at Purdue’s home football games and other major events. All four new employees, Kevin Coomey, David Lord, Michael Max and Marsha Miller, are retired officers. They will be paid $25 per hour.
“We reached out to them because they have already done this job in the past as police officers,” said Deputy Chief David VanVactor.
There is no fixed schedule, aside from football games, so the retired officers will be called when needed.
Construction
The Board of Works approved contracts to pave trails and install driveways, or drivers’ access, at Purdue Research Park and City Park.
A design agreement for the Soldiers Home Road Reconstruction Project was also approved during the meeting. This project involves repaving Soldiers Home Rd. between I-52 and Kalberer Road, in addition to new sidewalks, trails, and stormwater damage improvements. The contract is worth $8,750,000.