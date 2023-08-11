For years, the Faculty of Color Network at Purdue has enjoyed support from the university. Connecting faculty and staff across campus and cross-campus, the FCN has used the provost office’s dollars to represent minority groups in academia in West Lafayette and across the state.
But as of Wednesday, the FCN has lost a gaurantee of future funding, and with it university support.
Stephanie Masta, an associate professor in the College of Education and a member of the FCN, said she sees the stoppage as the opening salvo of a larger issue at Purdue.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty declined to comment on the situation Friday.
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled race could not be considered in college admissions, effectively ending affirmative action. But Masta said Purdue could now use this decision to crack down on other race-based initiatives on campus.
“This could be just the beginning of something more,” she said. “These types of initiatives that have nothing to do with admission will be reduced or eliminated.”
Masta said the FCN secured funding from the provost’s office “years ago,” with Purdue seeing the initiative as a way to signal support for minority groups and perform outreach to other campuses.
She said she could not verify how funding for the FCN originally worked, but she believes initially the provost guaranteed the group a set amount of money to host social events, connect with minority groups on other campuses and represent their members’ interests.
Most of the FCN’s budget is based on university funding. That money, Masta said, is starting to run out, with it unclear if additional funding will head the group's way any time soon.
Because of this, the FCN has $18,000 left, Masta said.
“With some good planning we can make that $18,000 last at least four more years, but once it’s gone it’s gone,” she said. “I don’t think this current administration, even if we only had $1,000 left in our account, would give us more funding.”
Ending funding to the FCN could be more than just ending the group, she said. FCN is also responsible for funding other minority groups on campus, including groups dedicated to representing Latino and Black faculty and staff.
If FCN runs out of money, Masta said, other groups do, too.
Masta said the provost’s office never gave the FCN a reason for ending the funding, but she believes the university is overly “risk averse” and could be attempting to avoid a lawsuit following the Supreme Court ruling.
“I find it hard to believe people will look at the way Purdue supports minorities and decide to sue, but they want to manage risk,” she said. “It’s not like we’re the only faculty group getting money.”
For now, FCN is planning to budget for the lack of funding as long as possible, but time is running out.
“They don’t have our best interests in heart,” Masta said.