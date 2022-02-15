The lawyer representing Adonis Tuggle and his family said he's asked that Purdue President Mitch Daniels and the trustees sit down with Tuggle and his family.
"Thank God (Tuggle) wasn't severely injured," attorney Andrew Stroth said in a Tuesday phone call. "People send their kids to college to be safe. That was outrageous."
Tuggle, 24, was the focus of a video that went viral Wednesday, showing Purdue police officer Jon Selke pinning him to the ground.
Stroth said he's conducting an investigation into the incident to determine whether to file a civil rights lawsuit.
Stroth is the managing director of the Chicago-based Action Injury Law Group, which is dedicated to "bringing justice to victims of police brutality," according to its website. He's tried cases like Tuggle's before, Stroth said, but this is more sensitive because it deals with a university and university police, rather than city police.
Tuggle's still working and going to classes, even after the incident where he "was in fear for his life," Stroth said.
"It was traumatic for (Tuggle)," he said, "but he's doing his best moving forward."
Stroth said he filed a public records request for the body camera footage as part of his investigation and hasn't yet heard back. PUPD has seven days after it's filed to acknowledge the request under state public documents law.