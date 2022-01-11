Despite assertions of moving back to normal, COVID-19 cases on campus are spiking again.
The overall positivity rate for the first week on Jan. 5 was 19.94%, with 120 positive cases and 11 occupied isolation and quarantine beds, according to the Protect Purdue dashboard.
Protect Purdue Chief Medical Officer Esteban Ramirez said the spike in COVID-19 cases was due to the highly contagious nature of the Omicron variant.
“As we have seen all over our nation, the spread of Omicron is occurring and is mimicking what was seen in South Africa and Europe weeks ago,” he said. “After the holidays, we have always seen an increase in cases, so this is not all that surprising. The magnitude of the positive is higher due to the more transmissible strain.”
“There are various mathematical models trying to predict how long this surge will be; many range from three to four weeks to three to four months. In some of the countries overseas they are starting to see a downward trend in cases. I am hopeful that this trend will be seen soon in the US as well.”
Ramirez reaffirmed the university’s commitment to remaining open and having in-person classes, citing protocols and high vaccination rates.
“Our campus is highly vaccinated at 88% of the general population with 95% of faculty (which is our most vulnerable population) is fully vaccinated,” he said. “This along with our demonstrated policies and protocols will help us to manage the infection on our campus.”
However, the spike in COVID-19 cases has led some campus buildings, such as the Cordova Recreational Sports Center, to change their mask policies.
Masks will once again be required at all times inside the Co-Rec effective tomorrow, Assistant Director of Operations Ashlée Hyman said in an email to Co-Rec employees.
Students were advised to remain masked for the first couple weeks of school, according to a letter sent on Saturday.
“Face masks are required in all indoor spaces for everyone on the Purdue University campus, regardless of vaccination status,” the letter reads. “All Boilermakers should consider purchasing and consistently wearing higher-quality face masks (N95, KN95) for enhanced protection, especially in the beginning of the semester.”
Purdue President Mitch Daniels previously hoped to get rid of masks in most indoor spaces by February, given low case counts.
But that is no longer the case.
"In the fall, we had hoped and expected to reduce some safety requirements early this semester, but the emergence of the Omicron variant has forced us to delay any such easing, at least for a while," he said in an email sent to the student body.
"Rather, we all need to renew our commitment to the Protect Purdue Pledge."