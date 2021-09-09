Melissa Will remembered working at a pharmaceutical company in midtown Manhattan when the first plane hit.
“When I finally got back home to Brooklyn, you could see the debris and the fire from the balcony,” the former CIA analyst said. “People were starting to come from downtown and they were covered in soot, covered in blood.
“It did shake me in a pretty big way.”
Will, who now teaches political science at Purdue, said being there that day contributed to her decision to join the CIA after graduating.
Will said she couldn’t talk about the specifics of her work in the CIA due to confidentiality reasons.
“I was really interested in answering these issues of why things happen, but I wanted my audience to be someone who could make things happen right away,” she said. “I was looking for a little bit more immediacy in terms of the type of work I wanted to do to make an impact.”
Will said the consequences of that day, both in professional and academic settings were initially reactionary, and at some point those biases appeared in classrooms.
“You know the huge amount of legislation pushed through after 9/11, (and) the sort of reactionary views on Muslims,” Will said. “It’s really important to think about how we’re going to react (when major events happen).”
Even though she wasn’t a part of the hunt for Osama Bin Laden herself, she remembers being told about the raid on his compound.
“I was living basically in a rail car (in Kabul),” she said. “And in the middle of the night someone starts banging on the door; I open it, and someone hugs me and says ‘we got him.’
“It was a remarkable time to be in the station, and some remarkable things happened.”
Will served several roles in Afghanistan during her tenure there, including presenting briefs to the American ambassador to Afghanistan, providing analytical support to the CIA station and supporting the American embassy during the 2014 Afghan presidential election.
She drew on her personal experiences to teach, especially in her class “spies and lies,” which covers terrorism.
“It’s a little tricky, because it can be a really useful tool,” she said. “But when talking about the war on terrorism I can’t talk about counterterrorism measures I may have seen in Afghanistan.”
Will said that the most rewarding part of her work was having her analytic product taken up by people who were making decisions.
“At one point in 2009, I got to support the Obama administration’s decision making in Afghanistan,” she said. “It was exciting, because major things were happening so you knew your work was really being impactful.”
After joining Purdue as a professor in 2016, Will said being a teacher was especially significant for shaping future generations’ understanding of foreign policy
“It’s important to be an educator, especially in issues of national security,” Will said. “It’s a different sort of impact, but to sort of help (young people) think about these issues. I think it’s going to have long-term benefits in terms of what’s next.”
She also stressed the importance of viewing Afghanistan as more than just a war-torn country.
“It’s a shame that all we think about is war when it comes to Afghanistan,” she said. “It’s a rich cultural background with these great people. It’s just stunning. The country is absolutely gorgeous.”