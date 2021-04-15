Purdue engineers have created a new “ultra-white paint” with the ability to cool surfaces in response to a warming planet, according to a Purdue News release.
The paint, developed by the Nanoscale Energy Transport and Conversion Laboratory, reportedly reflects up to 98.1% of sunlight, in addition to deflecting infrared heat.
The lab’s work is the result of six years of research, building on attempts dating back to the 1970s to develop radiative cooling paint as a feasible alternative to traditional air conditioners, the release states.
“If you were to use this paint to cover a roof area of about 1,000 square feet, we estimate that you could get a cooling power of 10 kilowatts. That’s more powerful than the central air conditioners used by most houses,” said Xiulin Ruan, a professor of mechanical engineering and the head of the NETCL.
Typical commercial white paint gets warmer rather than cooler. Paints on the market that are designed to reject heat reflect only 80-90% of sunlight and cannot make surfaces cooler than their surroundings.
By employing a high concentration of barium sulfate and introducing particles of various sizes into the mixture, Ruan and his team gave the paint its extreme whiteness and enhanced its light-scattering properties.
The result was a paint that can keep surfaces 19 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than their ambient surroundings at night, and 8 degrees cooler under strong sunlight, the release states.
During one outdoor test in the middle of winter, with an ambient temperature of 43 degrees Fahrenheit, the paint still reportedly lowered the sample temperature by 18 degrees.
The researchers’ work also showed that, like commercial paint, their paint would “potentially handle outdoor conditions.” The technique the researchers used to create the paint is also compatible with the process by which commercial paint is made.
Ruan’s lab had considered more than 100 different materials, narrowed down the list to 10 and then tested about 50 different formulations for each material, according to the release. Their previous ultra-white paint was a formulation made of calcium carbonate, an earth-abundant compound commonly found in rocks and seashells.
Patent applications for this paint formulation have been filed through the Purdue Research Foundation's office of technology commercialization.