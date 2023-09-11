The hustle and bustle of Chauncey’s car traffic was replaced by a packed crowd of students, artisans and string lights Saturday night at the annual Starry Nights Festival.
Starry Night staff member and Purdue alumna Sarah Fleming said the festival, hosted by Purdue Christian Campus House and Greyhouse Coffee Co., is an opportunity of exposure for many local businesses and a fun, free festival full of activities for students.
“We think of (the festival) as bringing light to a part of Purdue,” Fleming said. “It gives local artists, vendors and musicians a place to be present in their communities.”
Fleming started volunteering for Starry Night when she was a student after being active in the Campus House Church. After joining the staff, she’s been helping coordinate the volunteer program to make sure the event runs smoothly.
“That just looks like a lot of emailing people, trying to get their feedback and trying to figure out what their gifts are and how they want to serve,” she said.
Ashley Varghese, a doctoral candidate in computer science, said he was inspired to volunteer because he enjoyed attending the festival when he was an undergrad.
Varghese, who was selling band merchandise, said he was excited to hear some of the live music and check out some of the stalls after his shift was over.
“I think you can see the inclusivity in this place,” he said. “I think all of the different stalls represent campus well.”
The stalls ranged from a booth where students could get henna done by the henna club to pop-up thrift stores where students could peruse stylish secondhand clothing.
One of the stalls belonged to Inspired Fire Glass Studio, a glass studio and gallery on the outskirts of Lafayette. One of the instructors at the studio, Jake Ballenger, was showing off his glass-blowing skills live until the oxygen for his torch ran out.
Ballenger said the studio, which has been around for more than 20 years, has had a booth at Starry Night since the early days of the festival. He said the studio attends a lot of local festivals to expose people to the art of glass blowing.
“People see glass in their everyday lives, but they are not aware of how it’s made or what it takes to create art with it,” he said.
He said he was first introduced to the ancient craft when he was a child after seeing glass art booths at Renaissance fairs and later got into the medium after taking a neon-bending class in art school.
“I have always been a pretty artistic person and always migrated towards ceramics and glassware,” he said.
The festival also had several booths geared toward creativity where festival goers could make their own bouquets and paint pottery.
Attendees Katie Davis, Haley Scheu and Avery Reeves were looking at the jewelry booth and resisting the urge to purchase. The freshmen said it was their first time attending the festival, but they were absolutely loving it.
Davis, a student in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said she heard about the event and invited her friends after attending a Campus House dinner.
“(The festival) gives kids a safe environment to do stuff during the weekend if they’re not into partying and stuff like that,” Davis said.
The trio were making their way around the booths and enjoying the vibes of the live music.
“Festivals like this are so important for small businesses,” Scheu said. “They get to show people what they can do and what they have to offer.”