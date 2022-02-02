All in-person class meetings Thursday should be moved online or canceled and all nonessential personnel should work remotely if possible, Purdue announced in a Wednesday press release.
Forecasts call for continued heavy snow and deteriorating conditions, which may make travel unsafe for faculty, staff and off-campus students. Planned virtual meetings of online/hybrid courses may continue as scheduled.
Purdue administrators and public safety officials are working with city and county personnel to actively monitor the winter storm, and they ask everyone to remain aware of changing conditions, the release said. Friday's operating status will be communicated via email, social media and area media as soon as possible.
Instructors of impacted courses should communicate plans and expectations for due dates, remote meeting methods, exams and quizzes directly to students, the release reads. Students should check their email and Brightspace frequently for updates from their instructors.
Predesignated essential personnel should operate under their department procedures. Nonessential personnel should work remotely if possible and not report to campus for any shifts until at least 11:59 p.m. Thursday night.
University officials continue to monitor area road conditions — and encourage employees to do the same — to be aware of any local travel restrictions that might remain in place. Those planning to travel on area roads should monitor their county travel status.
Purdue officials also are working in conjunction with local and state emergency responders to provide assistance locally.