Beating the burnout: Advisors give tips for increasing motivation

It’s that time of year when the air grows crisper, the drinks get warmer and the alarm becomes increasingly annoying and worth snoozing six times.
At this point in the semester it takes everything students have to keep going. Never fear, Boilermakers: here are some tips from advisors and peers on keeping burnout at bay.
Where do burnout and lack of motivation come from?
Student burnout often comes from overcommitting to responsibilities and workload, according to two faculty members at the Academic Success Center.
“Students are often under immense pressure to do well academically, while also trying to balance extracurricular experiences and commitments,” Mary Kirk, assistant director of the ASC, said. “It can be really easy for students to take on too much and find themselves overwhelmed, stressed and unmotivated.”
Joanna Cardarelli, program coordinator in the ASC for outreach and workshops, said the lack of free time can also lead to burnout.
“[Lack of free time] makes it hard to find the time to dedicate on schoolwork early and so students, often without realizing it, begin assignments the day before its due or start studying the night before an exam,” Cardarelli said.
“When students start to spend hours on one task and pull all-nighters because of pressure from a deadline, [that’s] when burnout sets in.”
What can students do about it?
The first step students who are experiencing burnout should do is reevaluate their schedule.
Where is their time going? Where can they cut down their schedule? Cardarelli recommends filling out a weekly schedule on the “Handouts” page of the ASC website to examine your responsibilities and how much time they take up during the week. Prioritize these responsibilities and learn how to say no, she said.
“I think one of the best parts about being in college is having endless opportunities to get involved, meet new people and gain new experiences. Unfortunately, this can sometimes make it hard to say no, which can lead to overcommitting yourself,” Kirk said. “I recommend that students assess how they are currently spending their time and decide if there are any areas they could potentially ... step back from.”
Cardarelli said that if an added responsibility does not help students work toward their goals, saying no may be the best choice.
Build a new schedule, one that includes breaks
After cutting back your schedule, Cardarelli recommends using this free time for two things: scheduled study time and self-care.
“Scheduling time for schoolwork allows us to feel like a consistent, reoccurring activity in which you can work ahead,” Cardarelli said. “Self-care should also be noted as a top priority especially when prone to burnout. Take the time for yourself.”
Cardarelli also recommends setting your own deadlines, prior to when the assignment is due. This gives you extra time to make sure the assignment is your best work. Kirk recommends using the Due and To-do Handout found on the ASC website to help map out what is due and plan to get it done.
After scheduling time for school and study, be sure to schedule time for self-care. Intentional breaks in your schedule can be the mental break you need to keep going. Kirk recommends naming exactly what you will do during that break, which makes you more likely to follow through.
“I’ve found moving helps a bit. Get your blood flowing and take some time for yourself once you’ve accomplished the things that you wanted to,” Siri Vemulapalli, a senior in the College of Engineering, said.
Adam Zurek, another senior in the College of Engineering, recommends having separate rooms for where you work and where you study. Doing your relaxing in a separate room helps your brain subconsciously that study place with focus.
Reward yourself
When burnout hits, a reward system can give students the motivation they need to push through.
“Plan in advance what you will reward yourself with once you tackle certain tasks,” Kirk said. “For example, once you finish a difficult homework assignment, you could reward yourself with a coffee break or hanging out with friends.”
Make semester goals, too. Plan a bigger reward, something that will keep you motivated the entire semester. Kirk also says it can be helpful to find an accountability partner to keep you on track with these goals. Verbalizing your goals and rewards provides more accountability and support. The ASC also has the Peer Success Coaching Program and Accountability Groups that are open to all students.
“Tell yourself, if you complete XYZ, then you get (a reward),” Cardarelli said. “For example, I always used Sunday football as my motivation. I knew I needed tasks and assignments to be completed once Sunday rolled around so that I could enjoy watching football with the stress of what I need to (do) before Monday in the back of my head.”
Just get started
Sometimes, this can be the hardest part. Kirk recommends using the Pomodoro Technique.
The Pomodoro Technique suggests setting a specific goal you want to accomplish and setting a timer for 25 minutes. Spend that time doing focused work to accomplish the goal and eliminate all distractions. Put your phone on the other side of the room and exit out of other computer tabs. After the 25 minutes is over, take a five-minute break and repeat this cycle four times. Then, reward yourself with a longer, 15 to 30-minute break.
“The Pomodoro Technique is a really helpful strategy for accomplishing all tasks, but I find it to be especially helpful when you have a task that you are dreading or putting off,” Kirk said. “It really helps break tasks down into manageable chunks so you have more motivation to get started.”
In all of this, remember your why. Why are you here, attending college? What’s your ultimate goal? Let that “why” push you and use these tips and tricks to beat your burnout. Once you do, you can enjoy those football games, parties and autumn strolls without deadlines looming over your life.