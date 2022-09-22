Over a plate of pasta and salad, Purdue Graduate Student Government senators representing Purdue’s academic departments passed a resolution extending graduate employee grievance days to apply to tragedies involving friends and extended family.
The resolution also aimed to close a loophole which only allows grievance days to cover schoolwork, while not mentioning work. This allowed students to be fired over missing days of work for grievance issues.
“An (international) student’s mother passed away, and they needed to travel to grieve with their family,” Department of Chemistry Sen. Solita Wilson said. “A principal investigator said to them that if they left and didn’t get certain work done, they'd be out of his (research) group. The student left and was kicked out of their group.”
Wilson sponsored all three of the resolutions proposed during the meeting. The resolution to extend grievance days was aimed to codify the grievance policy of the graduate student handbook to graduate employee’s policies.
“We’re considered staff when it's convenient to (the university) and we’re considered students when it's convenient to (the university),” Wilson said.
The resolution passed 32-5 with four abstaining and will head to the University Senate for approval.
PGSG President Alex Seto revealed a housing survey, which will be released to the graduate student body later in the semester, focused on students’ experiences with housing and includes questions on whether the students live with any related people like relatives spouses and kids, how much rent they paid, the utilities included in their rents and what kind of housing the students live in.
PGSG plans on presenting the results of the survey to the board of trustees showing that there is a lack of affordable housing near campus, Seto said, which poses problems for graduate students.
“The cost of living is skyrocketing,” Seto said.
The Senate also voted to approve a photographer for an upcoming event where students can have their photos taken next to the flag of a hispanic country they identify with.
“I wanted to do something special for Hispanic Heritage Month,” Wilson said. “I want to get every Hispanic student together for a group picture standing in front of flags they identify with.”
Another amendment pushing for graduate employees to have their unused vacation days paid by Purdue was tabled for their next meeting.