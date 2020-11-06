Fewer than three weeks away from Thanksgiving break, the University suggests students and employees get tested immediately upon arrival home, according to a Thursday press release.
While the University recommends students wait to be tested until they arrive at home, it will be expanding the capacity for testing at the Turf Recreational Exercise Center beginning Nov. 14 for those unable to receive a test after they leave campus.
"Because of the point-in-time nature of a COVID-19 test, we recommend that individuals desiring a test due to travel outside the Greater Lafayette area consider scheduling a test at a no-cost local site at their destination immediately upon arrival and then following the Protect Purdue Pledge ... until a result is available," the release reads.
The Department of Health and Human Services lists health centers and pharmacies nationwide at which free COVID-19 tests are available. CVS Health, Walgreens and Walmart are among the leading pharmacies in the U.S. who administer "faster, less invasive and more convenient testing," according to the HHS website.
An online-scheduling option for testing conducted at Purdue will be released next week, according to the release. Individuals can also call the Protect Purdue Health Center at 765-496-4636 to schedule a testing appointment.
The University also recommended students who travel for the break and spend time with others without masks or proper distancing self-quarantine before returning to campus. Those students should then take a COVID-19 test, the release states.
This release comes one day after Purdue recorded a record single-day increase in positive cases with 111 on Wednesday. Its one-day positivity rate of 8.27% jumped from previous highs by more than two percentage points.
There are more than 420 active cases around campus, according to the Protect Purdue dashboard. Contact tracing indicates these cases originate from social settings such as eating at restaurants, going to bars or sharing rides, according to a Friday press release from Dr. Esteban Ramirez, chief medical officer at the PPHC.
"Now is not the time to relax," Ramirez said in the press release.
"Even a quick trip for coffee where we get lax with our masks or social distancing, or a shared ride where we don’t mask up can unknowingly lead to spread of the virus," he added. "Further, staying vigilant now will help ensure that you keep your family and loved ones safe when you go home or if you visit others for Thanksgiving."