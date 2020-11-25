For many Boilermakers, troubles surrounding online instruction were apparent before the semester even began.
Many students received class schedules over the summer that indicated traditional, classroom-taught courses only for professors to switch to online mere weeks before the fall semester started.
Even recently professors switched classes to online, given the recent spike in cases.
“When the positivity rate got over 6% last week I took my class online,” said Jane Natt, a communications professor. “It wasn’t ideal … But I just felt it wasn’t as safe as I would like it. There had been an enormous jump, and better safe than sorry. I thought we needed to step back for the week.”
Though most professors and students agree remote learning is a poor, but necessary, substitute for in-person classes, the gap between them has strained both the traditional teacher-student relationship.
“I’m not there in person to chat with (students), or laugh with (them) before class starts, or to come over when you have a question or go back over something if I see on the students’ faces they are struggling ... skills courses don’t translate well online,” said Natt.
Joey Howe, a sophomore in the School of Engineering Education, said he hasn't once met in person or talked on Zoom with his professors who are teaching online classes. His recitation leader for multivariable calculus dismissed the allotted twenty-minute sessions as “useless” and encouraged students not to come.
In previous years, students were able to work together during recitation sections. With social distancing measures, recitation blocks have been shortened, moved online, and more often than not, not attended at all.
Howe mentioned that he learned less in college this semester than at any time in his educational career, and other students have complained their grasp of the course material has been at an all-time low.
“I was able to handle to handle online teaching for most of my classes, but there have been some, like Physics 241 (Electricity and Magnetism) that I have a tough time learning anything in,” Tucker Ross, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said
Students were hardly the only ones expected to brave through extraordinary challenges this semester. Alice Pawley, an engineering professor and president of Purdue’s AAUP chapter, has been juggling childcare with her normal professorial job.
Along with the added stress of acclimating to the new content management system Brightspace, she has spent the semester supporting her graduate students without meeting them in person and advocating for the professors she represents.
“We have advocated for improved sharing of governance, pushing for a vote on the Spring academic calendar by the whole of the Senate and not just the Educational Policy Committee,” said Pawley. “The administration clearly keeps wanting to make its own decisions here, without consulting the will of the faculty through the Senate.”
Another key component of university wellbeing Pawley believes is being ignored is the issue of student mental health.
“I hear the concerns of students – and everyone, actually – about mental health issues," she said. "What would Purdue look like if we designed our opening plans, our courses, our policies, from a place of care rather than a place of Boilermaker grit?”
In her classroom, Pawley adopted a period of ten minutes at the beginning of each day where students can share their thoughts and reflect through a journaling process. These practices come from the idea she dubs “Maslow before Bloom,” referencing the famous psychological models of wellbeing and education, which posits that personal wellness must come before academic and learning objectives.
These comments come in the wake of a recent “Occupy Hovde” demonstration, demanding better psychological and mental health resources on campus.
Despite these problems, Purdue students have noted some of the positives of distance learning. Nicolas Lamb, a sophomore in the College of Science, expressed that taped lectures have allowed him to rewind and visit information that may have been rushed in class.
“I also like the ability to look at the lectures on my own time. I’ve been able to go to the CoRec whenever I want, which wouldn't normally be possible during a normal school year,” he said.
Looking towards the Spring 2021 semester, both Natt and Pawley plan to teach in-person or hybrid courses. Howe, Ross and Lamb all indicated they would be returning to both live in campus residences and attend in-person classes.
“On a final note, I think we should all be trying to do less,” said Pawley. The administration should be thinking every time it plans something ‘Is this investment of time in a pandemic worth it?’ If not, do something else. Or do nothing. Let’s reclaim our time, given it has become even more precious in a pandemic.”