The spring semester won't look so different from the fall in terms of Protect Purdue protocol.
Masks will still be required in all campus buildings, except when actively exercising in the Cordova Recreational Center, the Protect Purdue Implementation Team announced in a campus-wide email Tuesday. All classes will remain in person, the email says.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels expressed hope in November to be rid of masks in most indoor spaces by February, given low case counts, but the rise of the Omicron variant has delayed any such changes.
"In the fall, we had hoped and expected to reduce some safety requirements early this semester, but the emergence of the Omicron variant has forced us to delay any such easing, at least for a while," the email reads. "Rather, we all need to renew our commitment to the Protect Purdue Pledge."
The PPIT asked in the email that any students and employees experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who have tested positive not to come to campus and to reach out to the Protect Purdue Health Center as soon as possible for next steps.
Surveillance testing for unvaccinated employees resumed yesterday, and student testing will resume on Monday, according to the email.
The PPIT urged everyone to get the vaccine and the booster, which are both offered at the vaccine clinic in the Co-Rec Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"The latest evidence also suggests that the Omicron variant, now the dominant strain, generally causes milder symptoms and cases," the email says, "with vaccinations and boosters appearing highly protective against serious illness."