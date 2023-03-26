The Purdue Student Government 2023-2024 presidential candidates will meet with students to kick off their campaigns Tuesday, after having given short summaries of their goals to the PSG Senate Wednesday.
Shye Robinson, the Financial Affairs Committee chair of PSG and a junior in the College of Liberal Arts, will be running with PSG Press Secretary Andrew Askounis as her running mate.
Robinson said their campaign is based on three pillars: connection, support and transparency.
The first pillar focuses on “recruiting more students and expanding the diversity within PSG,” she said.
The second pillar of their campaign includes mental and physical health initiatives and addressing livable wages.
“We want to explore what preventative mental (and physical) health can look like on this campus,” Robinson said.
She said they plan to look into alternatives for the Córdova Recreational Sports Center, like workout rooms in the dorms, so students have more options for working out.
Robinson said there was talk about a $15 minimum wage this year, and she wants to explore that further to “see what we can do to help Boilermakers feel like they are financially supported.”
The last pillar is about transparency with the student body as well as within PSG.
She said they want to make sure students know where their funds are going and how they are being spent.
In opposition to Robinson is Michael Brown, a College of Engineering PSG senator. Brown’s running mate is Sydney Terrell, the PSG campus and student resource affairs committee chair in PSG and a junior in the College of Education.
Their campaign is called “RENEW Purdue,” which stands for respect, environment, nurture, engagement and wholeness. She said the goals of their campaign were derived from its name but didn’t elaborate more on the slogan.
Terrell said she wants to see more connectedness on campus, like organizations coming together to plan big events rather than several small individual ones.
The second focus of their campaign is student life, including residence halls and student parking.
Terrell also said they also want to look at mental health, specifically long-term care.
“You have that initial call with CAPS, but what’s happening in a week? A month? Next semester?” she said.
Terrell said for the last pillar, they plan to look into childcare options, housing availability and priority class times for when children are in school.
The candidates will be available for further discussion at the Meet the Candidates event on Tuesday. The event will go from 5 to 7 p.m. in Room G083 of the PMU.