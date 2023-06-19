The rhythmic beating of drums. The sizzling of barbecue. A cacophony of laughter and singing. All these sounds reverberated from Tapawingo Park during Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration.
The annual event, which is organized by Purdue’s Baptist Student Foundation and the Greater Lafayette chapter of the Younger Women’s Task Force, saw the fourth of its kind hosted this weekend.
Juneteenth, though only designated as a federal holiday in 2021, has been celebrated by African Americans since 1866, commemorating the emancipation of the last slaves in Texas.
But Rodney Lynch, the pastor of the BSF, said Saturday’s event was about more than celebrating history.
“This is about resistance to all forms of oppression,” he said, sitting on a fence with the red, black and green of the pan-African flag striped across his shirt. “We don’t want this to just be about today. We want this to go beyond the four hours of this event.”
During the celebration, while live music played in the background, attendees milled around the park, going from booth to booth of community organizations such as the Young Women’s Christian Association, Indiana University Health and the Tippecanoe County Health Department.
“There are a lot of health issues with black communities, and we want to promote black mental health,” said Katie Brown-Krapf, a representative of the health department. “Racism is a national health crisis.”
But more than just clinical medicine was at the event. Toussaint Liberator, clad in white shades and colorful clothing, sat banging on a drum in the center of the park as attendees beat in the same rhythm.
The musician from Boston said he flew back to his home state of Indiana when he heard about the celebration, because he had never expected to see anything of its kind in Greater Lafayette.
Originally from Bloomington, Liberator described his childhood as “very, very angry,” but when he turned 17 he discovered a love for traditional drumming that he says “healed” him.
“I have not put the drum down since that day,” he said, slapping his hand against a drum seated between his legs. “Drumming is my medicine.”
As the event lingered through the afternoon, barbecue and free hot dogs were handed out to the crowd, while music rocked in the background.
Lynch said there needs to be more awareness of Juneteenth in the Greater Lafayette community, and he hopes the annual event will bring people together under its banner.
“Get to know people, meet people, connect, connect, connect,” Lynch said. “There needs to be a sense of community from people of all ethnicities, who are conscious, aware and believe in a brighter future.”