Fourteen states held primaries on “Super Tuesday,” a day that plays a significant role in deciding a presidential nominee.
What is Super Tuesday?
“Super Tuesday is a national primary where 14 states are all voting with lots and lots of delegates to be chosen from those states,” said political science professor James McCann. “The states are located across the country.”
There were 1,357 delegates at stake on Super Tuesday.
A candidate needs 1,991 of the 3,979 total pledged delegates to earn the Democratic nomination.
“Prior to Super Tuesday, there were smaller primaries and caucuses that yielded a few amount of delegates,” said political science professor Nadia Brown. “Super Tuesday will give the candidates the biggest amount of delegates.”
The number of delegates won on Super Tuesday influences a candidate’s decision to continue their campaign.
“Super Tuesday has an enormous number of delegates at stake,” McCann said. “So it really will have an impact on who stays in the race.”
Why is it important?
Super Tuesday is seen as important because the earlier primaries are not all on one day, whereas this day features 14 states with many delegates being dispersed between fewer candidates.
“We can see the primaries that came before as preliminary,” McCann said, “and what’s happened already is the number of candidates that have been competing for the nomination on the Democratic side has shrunk a lot in just recent days.”
Both former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race just days before Super Tuesday, both endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden either during or shortly after their announcements.
“Now we have effectively a choice that is really just Joe Biden, (Vermont Sen.) Bernie Sanders, (former New York City Mayor) Michael Bloomberg and (Massachusetts Sen.) Elizabeth Warren,” McCann said, before Bloomberg dropped out Wednesday. “For all practical purposes, those are the major candidates.”
How does it affect Indiana voters?
After Super Tuesday, the number of candidates is expected to decrease even more, McCann said.
“I expect that after Super Tuesday we might see even more dropouts,” he said. “For instance, if (Warren) can’t win any of the states, it would be hard to see why she should stay in, it strategically wouldn’t make any sense.”
Warren did not win a single state on Super Tuesday.
“I would be surprised if she stayed in, since she did not win any states, and since she came in third in her home state, that suggests that there is no plausible path to get the nomination,” McCann said.
Come Indiana’s primary on May 5, voters could have fewer options to choose from.
“By the time our primary comes around, chances are it’s going to be even more reduced,” McCann said. “After Super Tuesday, it could just come down to Sanders and Biden.”
Bloomberg suspended his campaign Wednesday, and McCann said Warren is expected to drop soon.
What are the results?
The two frontrunners following Super Tuesday were Biden and Sanders.
There was some serious narrowing, according to McCann. Biden appears to have benefited from Klobuchar’s and Buttigieg’s endorsements.
Biden came out on top, winning 10 states and 512 delegates. Sanders came close to that, winning four states and 441 delegates, as of Wednesday, according to data from Politico.
The remaining delegates were spread out between Bloomberg, U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard and Warren in a combined total of 107 delegates. Exactly 284 delegates still needed to be awarded due to the large amount of votes being counted in places like California and Utah, according to the same data.
“So now, it is effectively a two-person contest and there are strategic decisions that voters can make,” McCann said. “Do they want to go sort of to the hard left (with Sanders) — is that more ideologically appealing? — or do they want to stay with a more establishment sort of Democratic candidate (with Biden)?”