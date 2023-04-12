The Master of Fine Arts Creative Writing program updated its website with its death date: Spring 2024.
The MFA students left are still winning awards though.
Three won awards in the poetry category of the Association of Writers & Writing Programs Awards earlier this week, The Exponent previously reported, and one got a prize for his fiction piece.
“This leaves me so proud of the exiting Purdue MFA program,” English professor and former Creative Writing Director Brian Leung said in a since-deleted Facebook post, “and wondering what the heck (I wanted to use another word) was Purdue’s College of Liberal Arts thinking when they forced this closure?”
In December of 2021, the College of Liberal Arts announced it would institute a moratorium on admission into the graduate creative writing program starting the next year.
In an email at the time, then-head of the English Department Dorsey Armstrong told The Exponent the freeze on admissions would all but seal the fate of the program, ending the 36-year history of creative writing at Purdue.
In the span of only three years after the decision, only one poet and one fiction writer for each year would be admitted as graduate students.
Outrage erupted across the English Department, calling on the CLA to end the moratorium and allow the program to continue. Students wrote letters pleading with Purdue administration to reconsider, faculty voiced scathing opposition to Dean David Reingold.
But nothing changed.
Now, as the current school year winds to a close, the graduate creative writing program is entering its final year, set to end for good in the Spring of 2024.
In a 2021 statement, Reingold cited the English Department’s graduate budget as the reason for the closure, accusing the department of exceeding commitments by over $300,000.
In response, Armstrong said the Department went over-budget because budget cuts were announced after graduate students were already admitted.
“This is a very dark time for literature on this campus,” professor emerita Marianne Boruch wrote to the Exponent in 2021. “The so-called ‘upper’ administration in the College of Liberal Arts and beyond couldn’t care less, and have brought this tragic no-win situation upon English–and the entire university, really–through consistent ill will and mismanagement and untruths spoken publicly.”
Boruch expressed disdain for Purdue administration in her letter, but said she has hope in the future of creative writing at Purdue, citing the successes of the program and the long history of the department as a whole.
However, in an email written to the Exponent on Monday, the professor’s tone was more grim.
“I'll say again that my (original) letter still stands,” she wrote. “Though my initial hopes, such as they were, have dimmed considerably.”
As the end of the program looms in the distance, creative writing at Purdue continues to see success. A “sample” of award-winning graduates on the department’s website spans over 60 entries.
In 2021, Leung, then-interim director of creative writing, told the Exponent the closure of the program is a “culmination of a six-year attack on the entire Department of English, not just creative writing.”
Boruch, in her Monday email called the current events a “disaster that has been unfolding for months unto years, one that is known and mourned nationally.”
In a Wednesday statement, interim English Department head Alfred López told The Exponent the closure of the graduate program was an “unfortunate reality,” but was ultimately a “strategic” faculty decision.
Lopez said the initial decision to decrease the number of graduate students in the program was intended to guarantee a higher quality education to each one, and allows the English Department to more easily attract new students.
“For a department such as ours, which houses multiple graduate programs that used to welcome 20-25 new grad students every year, the reality of fewer students coming in meant that we could no longer carry on with business as usual,” López said. “It also meant that for Creative Writing – which could not agree upon a model with less than eight new students per year – we had to make some difficult choices.”
On Saturday, Leung said despite the impending closure of the graduate program, a “robust” undergraduate program will continue, allowing students to pursue both majors and minors in creative writing.
Currently, incoming students in the undergraduate program face packed classes and waitlists, which lecturer in the English Department Casey Gray says is a testimony to creative writing’s success at Purdue.
Despite the undergraduate program facing its own issues, most notably a shortage of teachers, interest in the program at Purdue still remains, Gray said.
“(Creative writing) is something that students from all over the college and all over the university and every major are interested in taking,” he said. “There’s a tremendous energy in the undergraduate creative writing programs. Our courses are bursting at the seams.”
The popularity and success of creative writing at Purdue, both undergraduate and graduate, has not turned the CLA from its course. A notice on the graduate program’s website definitively sets the termination date as next Spring.
However just a paragraph later, another notice showcases the program’s achievements.
“Below is a testament of the high caliber of its faculty, graduate students, and curriculum,” it reads.