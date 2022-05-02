The Exponent staff won 21 awards among the largest college newspapers in Indiana for work in 2021.
The Indiana Collegiate Press Association announced the awards Monday.
The staff won first place for Best Themed Issue for its special edition in September on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. A judge wrote: "Powerful look back at the monumental day in American history, from before most college students were born."
The staff won second place for Best Single Issue for its June 28 paper. A judge wrote: "A range of strong news stories by the staff, with a mix of interesting topics. Solid design, with good use of graphics and photos."
Editor-in-Chief Joe Duhownik was second place in the News Story category for "Poet responds to ‘appalling’ disruption at Greek-life event." The judge said, "Props to the reporter for taking what could have been an easily forgotten/swept past kind of incident and telling the story BEHIND what happened. It’s what journalists should do more often."
Former staff members Alex Weliever and Jordan Smith won first place for In-Depth for "Aviation alumni, former faculty fear privatization of pro-flight." From the judge: "This story stands out in a strong field for its deep reporting - both via sources and records - and exploration of some complex relationships and issues. Thorough, important and compelling."
Alex Sabri and Joe Duhownik took second place in Sports News Story for "Trevion Williams involved in McDonald’s conflict." The judge wrote: "Good use of video and social media to substantiate reporting on a sensitive subject and incident. Also a fair accounting, which isn’t always pursued and is even less often achieved."
Duhownik also won a first place in News or Features Series for "Chasing highs, living low." The judge said, "Meth isn’t a new topic in Indiana, but I appreciate how the Purdue staff went after its effects in the community surrounding its university. It feels like a story that has impact on the reader, even if they don’t know how meth has impacted their lives."
Duhownik won a first place for Staff Editorial for "How Purdue’s trustees operate in secret." The judge said, "This editorial is courageous and well-reasoned. It’s the class of a strong field."
Former staff member Yubo Song won second place for Opinion Column about the shootings of Asian Americans, "Just another ‘bad day’ in America." The judge said, "I’m there, all over again, but without the personal connection of the author, who hits us squarely with the implications. Great job."
Steven Randall won third place for Sports Column with "Three years. Two upsets. One song." Judge: Nice first-person account of two of Purdue football’s most memorable games in the last several years from a unique perspective."
Photographer Kathleen Martinus won second place in News Photography for her photo titled "#MeToo Protest: Candlelight." Judge: "Tough shoot at night, good job."
Sean Murley won third place in News Photography for a photo titled "Board of trustees meeting protest, inside."
Photographer David Hickey won a second place in the Feature Photo category for "Lafayette Christmas Parade, residents watch from on high." Judge: "This is an interesting way to show the parade by emphasizing with a different angle the people watching from an unorthodox place. Too often parade photos show the hardware rather than telling me about the spectators."
Kyle Oler and Andrew Freeman won first place in Informational Graphic for "A tale of two cities." Judge: A great informative and illustrative dive into the statistics of your community!"
Former artist David Chapman won both second and third places in Best Illustration for "We lost too many" (Judge: "An impactful graphic that helps illustrate emotion to accompany the story.") and "Thank you."
In online categories, Ray Couture, Keagan Slocum and Alex Sabri won first place in Breaking News Reporting for "Anti-’indoctrination’ meeting canceled after pushback." Judge: "Balanced, thorough coverage of a topic that remains timely."
Taylor Benes won third place in the same category for "Students, professors share concerns about Froiland’s education class." Judge: "Smart coverage of a tough topic. No doubt this story was well read on your campus."
Duhownik took third in the Best Video category for "Homemade couch-car zooms around campus." Judge: This was a really fun video. You found two guys with a fun story and you let them tell it. Their personalities shined through (“How’s the handling?” “Terrible!”) and made for a great video.
The Exponent won third place for Best Instagram Page (Judge: "Some FANTASTIC images, both in terms of news and in terms of detail shots); first for Best Facebook Page (Judge: "FANTASTIC use of this space with a wide array of important stories being showcased here. Good mix of text and photos"); and third place in Best Twitter Page.