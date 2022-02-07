Update: The robot was found and has returned back. It was facing "communication issues" according to PUPD Capt. Song Kang.
A starship robot reportedly never made it back to its home base Saturday night.
The starship’s last signal was at the intersection of 5th Street and Waldron Street. It was supposed to return to its base along 6th Street and Waldron Street to recharge, said Purdue Police Department Capt. Song Kang.
An employee from Starship called PUPD to make the report.
Kang said police were unsure if the robot was “stolen or if it was covered in snow.”
Kang said he would request for more information from the officer’s involved in this case for an update later this week.