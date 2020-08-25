Nine employees and 51 students have tested positive for the coronavirus since Aug. 1. Of the 60 positive cases, 47 have been confirmed in the past seven days.
In total, 3,407 tests have been conducted, according to the Protect Purdue data dashboard, which updates daily.
Purdue's positivity rate for the past week now sits at 2.64%, which is calculated by dividing total positive tests by total tests conducted over the past seven days.
Monday's update of the dashboard showed a jump in the positivity rate, from 0.94% recorded Friday to 2.47%. The increase observed Tuesday is less pronounced, at only 0.13%.
To contain the spread of the virus, a Monday press release states, individuals who test positive are "quickly separated from their living area to isolate in one of Purdue's isolation areas or in another safe area away from others."
Purdue spokeperson Tim Doty said the University did not have data to present about the number of people in isolation or quarantine.
"We will not be providing details on individual results or cases given the confidential nature of this information," he added.