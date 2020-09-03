While the University remains outspoken about protecting the physical health of those on campus, both online and in-person students have encountered mental health concerns as they grapple with the isolation that may accompany distancing guidelines.
Counseling and Psychological Services at Purdue, the University’s center for mental-health concerns, transitioned to a completely remote format in the spring to accommodate distancing guidelines, as well as cater to students sent home for the remainder of the semester. It will continue to remain in this format for the fall semester, and the structure of its services remains essentially unchanged.
Though the switch to online services should make CAPS more accessible to students, added restrictions to telehealth services have diminished student access.
“Due to licensing laws of our profession, we can provide ongoing services only for those students who are currently in the state of Indiana,” Interim CAPS Director Kyle Kittleson said in an email.
While CAPS is still able to connect students with therapy networks in their own state, out-of-state students who are online this semester are cut off from the program’s tangible resources.
Even for students on campus, such as Claudia Johnson, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, the transition back to campus has been challenging.
“It was really overwhelming at first,” she said, “it definitely created a lot of anxiety issues.”
Johnson, a member of Phi Sigma Rho, where she lives, said strict precautionary measures are being enforced. Some of these include allocating specific times for each floor to get food, allowing members of the house to eat only with their roommates and designating separate up and down staircases. While Johnson says she understands the purpose behind the rules, they can still be overwhelming at times.
“It’s hard to mentally understand the balance between the need to implement these measures and feeling like you’re just being controlled,” she said.
Johnson said the regular stress of academics combined with the need to follow safety guidelines has been difficult to manage.
“It’s definitely taken a huge toll on my mental health,” she added. “It’s been getting progressively worse as more and more stuff is constantly thrown on top of me. I feel like the rules are always changing, there’s always a new situation going on, so it’s just kind of a lot.”
Along with issues related to the pandemic, many students have called for diversification of the CAPS staff to better cater to the University’s demographic.
During Wednesday night’s Purdue Student Government meeting, PSG President Assata Gilmore said CAPS is finalizing the contracts for four to five counselors of color.
“This is really big news because this has been on several demand lists,” she said.
When a student calls CAPS, they set up a 15-minute intake assessment where a staff member will assess what the student’s needs are. CAPS then places them in a program or direct them to a resource that is most appropriate for their symptoms. CAPS also provides a phone number on its website for after-hours emergencies.
“Connection with others is important, and the ways in which we connect with others has changed due to social distancing measures that are in place during the pandemic,” Kittleson said. “This affects all of us in different ways. It is not unusual or unexpected to have reactions to these changes.”
Kittleson encouraged anyone feeling overwhelmed by the effects of the pandemic to reach out to CAPS or explore its website, which he said is regularly updated with resources for emotional well-being and mental health. CAPS has not received an excess of calls thus far, he said, and same-day or next-day phone screenings remain available for students requesting services.
When asked about the role that the University plays in maintaining the mental and emotional health of its students, Vice Provost for Student Life Katherine Sermersheim responded with a link to Purdue’s “Continuous Network of Support,” a collection of resources related to mental health, including links to CAPS’ website, guides to therapists in the area and a link to download the WellTrack app.
Despite its availability, some students still don’t feel they can get the care they need from CAPS.
Johnson regularly sees an off-campus therapist for anxiety symptoms, but recently reached out to the CAPS emergency number because of a severe anxiety attack she was experiencing.
The call lasted 15 minutes.
“I think I spent more time giving them my information than I actually spent talking to her,” Johnson said.
The staff member suggested Johnson listen to music, contact a friend or speak about the incident during her next session with her therapist.
“I was literally having a mental breakdown in some church parking lot somewhere,” she said, “and they were like ‘why don’t you just, you know, chill right there for a bit or something?’”
The staff member asked her what she usually does to calm herself down in these types of situations, which Johnson said was frustrating.
“Obviously if I knew what would help me, I wouldn’t need someone else to help me,” she said. “I wouldn’t be calling.
“It just kinda made it worse, feeling like these are the people I’m supposed to call when nothing else helps, and even they couldn’t help me … I felt really lost after that.”
Other students say CAPS going virtual decreases the value of its services. Sri Bhamidipati, a junior in the College of Science, said she decided to take classes online this semester. She’s currently living with her family in Louisville, Kentucky, and said that while she hasn’t had serious mental health issues in the past, she would be less likely to reach out to CAPS in the virtual setting.
“I’ve heard a lot of mixed reviews, but for me I think virtually doing it might be harder,” Bhamidipati said. “I don’t know if starting it within this context is the best way to go.”
Even if Bhamidipati wanted to reach out to CAPS for therapy, she wouldn’t be able to. She lives in a different state, beyond the reach of CAPS’ services.
Thankfully, Bhamidipati says her acclimation to living at home over the summer better prepared her for the semester’s workload. She still misses seeing her friends on-campus, though.
“The FOMO is hitting so hard,” she laughed.
Bhamidipati said she’s been trying to call her friends often and make plans for the future to alleviate some of the loneliness.
“It’s a matter of telling yourself, ‘Don’t look at social media too often,’” she said.
On campus, the stress is more potent. Johnson said though she is in a better state than when she called CAPS, she’s still taking things a day at a time.
“It’s definitely taking a toll on all of us, the constant fear and constant pressure,” she said, “I want to go hang out with all my friends, but at the same time, my friends could get me sick and I — I don’t know.”