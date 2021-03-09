Professional instructors may be required to update students on their grades at least twice a semester under the student government proposed legislation.
Since last fall, Purdue Student Government has been pushing to pass the Periodic Grade Update Legislation. This would require faculty to update students’ grades in 100 to 499 level courses on their learning platform at least twice during the semester — once before the deadline for students to withdraw from a class and once before finals week. Classes whose grades hinge on one project would be exempt from this rule
Current regulations require only 100 to 200 level courses to update grades between the fifth and seventh weeks of a term.
“The goal is to have students be up-to-date on not only what their grades are in a class, but on how the curve is going to look,” PSG Vice President Hannah Darr said. “To allow students to have feedback throughout the term so they understand how they’re doing and give them more opportunities to seek academic services or withdraw.”
Darr said she got the inspiration for the legislation last spring, when Purdue offered a pass/not-pass grading option in response to the academic challenge from COVID-19. Under a pass/not-pass grading scale, students would be graded only on whether they passed a class or not; their GPA would not be affected.
Many students didn’t even know what their grades were and were unable to decide if they wanted to take the pass/not-pass option over a letter grade, Darr said.
Darr authored the bill with PSG President Assata Gilmore and President Pro Tempore Alex Griffin-Little. PSG Senate passed it unanimously with minor edits for clarity. The authors presented it to the Educational Policy Committee on Sept. 16, with Mili Jha, the committee’s PSG representative. The Educational Policy Committee consists of faculty and students within the University Senate who decide whether or not the bill is to be voted on.
“I worked with a smaller task force of faculty who talked to their department heads about the proposal and asked them what concerns they might have,” Darr said. “At first the faculty were concerned about it adding a lot of additional work and stress, but as we explained that it can be done through Brightspace instead of an official means (like myPurdue) that might cause a lot of work, they were a lot more supportive.”
Darr said she spoke to students during the Spring 2020 semester and heard several anecdotes of professors who did not update grades, which confused students.
“Some of my teachers currently aren’t updating grades, which doesn’t help me,” said Lauren Gardner, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts. “As (the semester) progresses, (my grade) starts off as a very small number, and you can’t tell how well you’re doing. As long as the professors are up for it and able to get the grading done in a timely manner, I don’t see anything wrong with it.”
The bill is expected to be passed by the University Senate on March 22 and, if passed, will probably go into effect next fall, according to Darr.