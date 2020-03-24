The student who was presumed to have a case of COVID-19 late Sunday was confirmed positive by the county health department on Monday.
The student an undergraduate in Electrical and Computer Engineering and is currently in Marion County, according to a Purdue press release.
Public health officials are investigating the student's personal contacts to discuss precautions and any necessary treatment.
The Tippecanoe County Health Department announced Tippecanoe County's third case Monday afternoon. Administrator Khala Hochstedler was unable to confirm whether the Purdue student is that patient. She said cases are usually recorded in the county the patient resides in.
There are 365 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indiana as of Tuesday morning, according to the state health department's website.