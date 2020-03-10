As universities around the United States close or switch to online learning, some Purdue professors have been planning in response to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Indiana.
“As a reminder, we urge all students to strongly consider where they are traveling during spring break and the possibility that travel restrictions and quarantines may be required,” Elizabeth Allum, an academic advisor in the School of Industrial Engineering, wrote in an email to her students, which was provided to the Exponent. “This includes domestic locations. International travel is strongly discouraged.”
Some instructors announced Tuesday afternoon that classes in ENGR 132 would be held virtually for two weeks after spring break, according to slides from lecturer Jeannete Aguilar's class.
Purdue’s mechanical engineering department in a meeting Tuesday morning decided on a procedure in the case Purdue enters a scenario where social distancing is required, according to another email sent to students.
The email said courses would be moved online through a variety of means, including conference software WebEx, PowerPoints with voiceovers and Boilercast.
“Although there are currently no cases of COVID-19 at Purdue, here in Mechanical Engineering, your health and safety are very important to us,” wrote Eckhart Groll, head of Purdue’s mechanical engineering department. “I am confident that it will be just a matter of time before we will reach a point where we would need to go into some type of suspension of face-to-face interaction and implementation of social isolation.”
“Regardless of the length of suspension of face-to-face interaction and implementation of social isolation, it is my expectation that all instructors will complete the required delivery of courses content and the assessment of student performances by the end of this semester,” Groll said.
Lab content would be switched to more theoretical content, he said, and instructors would be asked to deliver the content electronically.
In the case of a full closure of and suspension of university operations due to COVID-19, Groll said, only essential personnel would be permitted in mechanical engineering facilities.
The department said it may also modify research activities.
“Experimental research activities may be able to continue at the discretion of the advising faculty members and by considering the health and safety of the research staff involved,” he said in the email.
Classes in departments ranging from theater to computer and information technology have continued relaxing their attendance policies, according to emails provided to the Exponent that professors sent to their students.