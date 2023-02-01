The Black Cultural Center is planning several events in celebration of Black History Month, which started Wednesday.
The BCC requests that attendees RSVP to all events through their website.
On Tuesday, the BCC will host Sidney Poitier Remembered in Film at 5 p.m. The movie night will feature showings of films starring Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier. Snacks and popcorn will be provided.
High on the Hog, an entry in the Center’s Discussion and Tasting Series, will be hosted on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. The BCC will provide traditional African-American cuisines for tasting. Graduate students Meagan Williams and Ariel Smith will host the event, as stated on the Center’s website.
Datrick Jefferson will give a presentation called Love Thy Self: Understanding How to Budget and Save on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. Jefferson is Chief Executive Officer of D. Jefferson & Associates, a South Carolina-based business consulting service.
Food Justice: A Dialogue & Cooking Demonstration will be hosted on Feb. 18 at 5:30 p.m. The presentation, given by Chef Oya Woodruff, will feature a cooking demo and a discussion about traditional African foods. Woodruff is the owner of Indianapolis-based seafood restaurant, The Trap.
On Feb. 21, a virtual read-in will be held over Zoom by the Center at 6 p.m. The read-in will feature the works by author and artist Richard Bruce Nugent, a prominent writer of the Harlem Renaissance.
Finally, on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m., the Center will host a presentation on Afro-Caribbean music presented by Jorge Arce, a Caribbean musician.