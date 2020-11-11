For Colin Hallahan, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, the uncertainty the pandemic introduced to daily life prompted him to introduce even more to his own: the singer-songwriter decided to drop out of aerospace engineering starting next semester to pursue his passion for music.
“In terms of deciding what I want to do, the pandemic really gave me a lot of alone time to figure out what I love,” Hallahan said. “And when I finally figured out that I was gonna change the direction of my life and pursue that love, it felt like a big weight off my shoulders.”
Hallahan, along with being the lead singer of two bands, plays flute in the Purdue Jazz Band and builds his own guitars. He designs and builds the body, and does internal wiring himself.
“I used a ton of equipment, as ‘engineer-schooly’ as possible. I designed it in (computer-aided design), had a machine cut out the wood, sanded it, painted it and did all the electronics,” he said.
Though the guitar itself sounds bright and bluesy, Hallahan admits it plays “like a 17-year-old made it,” and a second is currently in the works.
Earlier this fall, Hallahan’s Connecticut-based band “Welcome to Space” released its first EP, called “Constellations.”
“We each try to bring our own little influences to the music,” Hallahan said. “I think that’s what makes our group such a tight fit and so unique.”
Among Hallahan’s personal influences are Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Ray Vaughan because he appreciates their unique styles and approaches to rock music. In particular, Springsteen’s songs blended a fusion of both traditional American folk and rock music which shaped Hallahan’s musical outlook.
Over the summer, Hallahan mentioned coming to another difficult decision: He started listening to country. He was adamant it was not “pop country,” the type that for him conjures up imagery of pickup trucks, but traditional bluegrass and acoustic units.
“Some people even say Springsteen was country,” he said. “I don’t know about that, but I do think it’s important to have influences across the board.”
Despite his confidence in the decision, the choice to pursue a career in music was daunting, he said, especially when departing from as secure a field as aerospace engineering.
“Needless to say, if I stayed in (aerospace engineering) I’d have a job; no problem. But now I go from this guaranteed job with a great salary to the prospect I might never even have a job,” Hallahan said. “At first, my parents said I should try acoustic engineering, or studio work, but I said, ‘No. I know what I want to do.’ But it’s still pretty scary.”
For the future, Hallahan expressed the feeling that a wide range of possibilities exists, including staying with his current band and finishing musical projects there, pursuing a solo career or perhaps getting a music degree at Berklee College of Music or Belmont University, whose music and music management programs are internationally acclaimed.
“For now, the future looks bright,” he said. “I’m just gonna finish up my semester here at Purdue, and then get to working on what I love.”